403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Weighs Economic Sanctions on Russia if Ukraine Ceasefire Fails
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is weighing "very serious" economic sanctions against Russia if Moscow refuses to agree to a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, now entering its fourth year.
"It's very, very serious what I have in mind, if I have to do it, but I want to see it end," Trump said, responding to questions about potential repercussions for Russian President Vladimir Putin should he decline a ceasefire.
Trump emphasized, "We have economic sanctions. I'm talking about economic because we're not going to get into a world war."
The president has repeatedly threatened sanctions on Russia while seeking to facilitate a direct meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, the Kremlin has stated that conditions for such talks remain unprepared.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Thursday that Russia opposes the deployment of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil, as the U.S. and Europe explore security guarantees for Kiev.
Lavrov also noted on August 19 that Russia remains open to various negotiation formats, whether bilateral or trilateral, to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
"It's very, very serious what I have in mind, if I have to do it, but I want to see it end," Trump said, responding to questions about potential repercussions for Russian President Vladimir Putin should he decline a ceasefire.
Trump emphasized, "We have economic sanctions. I'm talking about economic because we're not going to get into a world war."
The president has repeatedly threatened sanctions on Russia while seeking to facilitate a direct meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, the Kremlin has stated that conditions for such talks remain unprepared.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Thursday that Russia opposes the deployment of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil, as the U.S. and Europe explore security guarantees for Kiev.
Lavrov also noted on August 19 that Russia remains open to various negotiation formats, whether bilateral or trilateral, to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment