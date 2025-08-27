Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Weighs Economic Sanctions on Russia if Ukraine Ceasefire Fails

2025-08-27 02:06:04
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is weighing "very serious" economic sanctions against Russia if Moscow refuses to agree to a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, now entering its fourth year.

"It's very, very serious what I have in mind, if I have to do it, but I want to see it end," Trump said, responding to questions about potential repercussions for Russian President Vladimir Putin should he decline a ceasefire.

Trump emphasized, "We have economic sanctions. I'm talking about economic because we're not going to get into a world war."

The president has repeatedly threatened sanctions on Russia while seeking to facilitate a direct meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, the Kremlin has stated that conditions for such talks remain unprepared.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Thursday that Russia opposes the deployment of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil, as the U.S. and Europe explore security guarantees for Kiev.

Lavrov also noted on August 19 that Russia remains open to various negotiation formats, whether bilateral or trilateral, to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

