Gilroy Gardens Announces Return Of The Great Big BOO Halloween Event, September 26 November 2

Immersive Halloween experience features live shows, trick-or-treating, themed rides, and new dates for 2025 season.

- Gilroy Gardens President and General Manager, Hoa Minh LeGILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Great Big BOO , the popular Halloween event at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, is returning on select dates from September 26 through November 2. Guests are invited into the wacky world of BOO Alley to help friends like Vinnie the Vampire and Wolfgang Werewolf save Halloween from the curse of Wendella the Witch.The immersive fall event includes The Great Big BOO live musical show (featuring the infectious“Do the BOO!” theme song) as well as pop-up performances and character interactions throughout the park. Families are encouraged to come in costume to enjoy fun, safe trick-or-treating along the BOO Trail.Other themed attractions include Wendella's Wild Ride, Wolfgang's Rockin' Road Trip, and the BOO Train. The park's 26 acres of gardens and over 10,000 trees provide an incredible backdrop for Halloween-inspired light displays, including a dazzling music-and-light spectacle inside the BOO Alley Light Tunnel.From bubbling potions to frightfully fun bites, The Great Big BOO also offers delicious delights for all ages-including Loaded Jumbo Potatoes, Apple Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake, Return of the Mummy Hot Dogs,“spooky” cocktails for adults like BOO Butter Brew and Hocus Pocus Punch, and kid-friendly drinks with a magical twist.The heart of the celebration is Downtown BOO Alley, which features a giant pumpkin pyramid, fun family games, and festive food and drinks for the whole family to enjoy. Guests can also stop by Sammy Jo Scarecrow's Pumpkin Patch as they exit the park to pick out the perfect pumpkin to take home (not included with park admission).Gilroy Gardens President and General Manager Hoa Minh Le stated,“The Great Big BOO just gets bigger and better every year! To give guests even more time to join in the fun, we've extended our dates and added more opportunities for families to interact with the kooky characters in BOO Alley. We welcome everyone to come on out and Do the BOO!”Gilroy Gardens Premium Members get free admission to The Great Big BOO and other signature events all year long. 2026 Premium Memberships are now on sale and include unlimited admission, free parking, and other membership benefits for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026.The Great Big BOO is open at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park from September 26 through November 2, on Fridays from 5pm-10pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm-9pm. Discounted admission tickets, Memberships, and other items can be purchased online at .About Gilroy Gardens Family Theme ParkGilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and California's only horticultural theme park. Founded by Michael Bonfante, the park offers a unique family experience centered around trees and plants with an emphasis on local history. The park features over 40 rides and attractions and more than 10,000 trees, including the world-famous Circus Trees, as well as signature and special events throughout the year. Gilroy Gardens is celebrating 25 years of learning, love and laughter in 2025. For more information, visit GilroyGardens.

