Adagene To Participate In Two Investor Conferences In September

Adagene Inc. ("Adagene or the Company") (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced that Adagene's Chief Strategy Officer, Mickael Chane-Du, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings and a fireside chat at two investor conferences in September, both taking place in New York, New York.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference



Fireside Chat Date: Monday, September 8

Fireside Chat Time: 11:00 AM (Eastern Time)

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel Webcast:

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference



Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, September 10

Fireside Chat Time: 7:00 AM (Eastern Time)

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel Webcast:

A webcast of the presentations will be accessible in the Investors section of the company's website at for at least 30 days.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody® precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObodyTM, SAFEbody, and POWERbodyTM technologies, Adagene's highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company's SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies in tumor microenvironment, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.

Adagene's lead clinical program, ADG126 (muzastotug), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. ADG126 is currently in phase 1b/2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on Metastatic Microsatellite-stable (MSS) Colorectal Cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multi-specific T-cell engagers.

For more information, please visit: .

Follow Adagene on WeChat , LinkedIn and X .

SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.

Investor Contacts:

Raymond Tam

...

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors

...