Valkea Resources Commences Fall Exploration Program At The Paana Project And Appoints Exploration Manager In Finland

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) -(the "" or "") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its multidisciplinary exploration program across its 100% owned Paana Project, northern Finland. Diamond drilling at Paana will first focus on disseminated, Ikkari-style gold mineralization at the Koivu Zone in the Aarnivalkea West target. Drilling is set to commence in the coming days.

HIGHLIGHTS



Drilling at Paana will test the extent of disseminated gold mineralization at the Koivu Zone, Aarnivalkea West target. Systematic step-out holes are planned to build on results from previous dill programs, including:



55.48 meters of 1.63 g/t gold including 8.50 meters of 8.57 g/t gold, hole FAVD647

36.45 meters of 1.50 g/t gold including 15.35 meters of 3.43 g/t gold and including 2.75 meters of 12.92 g/t gold, hole AW-24-0059

Target generation across the Paana Project to compliment focused drill program : Base of till (BOT) drilling is planned across key target areas at Paana designed to strengthen the pipeline of high-priority drill targets. Mr. Jens Rönnqvist, M.Sc., has been appointed Exploration Manager (Finland) to provide operational and technical guidance for all exploration activities and stakeholder relations.

"We are excited to get back to exploration and build on the success from our last campaign," stated Chris Donaldson, CEO & Executive Chair. "We are also pleased to welcome Jens Rönnqvist to the team, a consistent presence on the ground in Finland. With extensive experience as both an exploration geologist and in stakeholder relations, Jens strengthens our technical capabilities, complemented by the support of our trusted contractors, Geopool OY."

2025 Exploration Program

Valkea's fully funded fall 2025 exploration program is designed to systematically evaluate the Aarnivalkea West target as well as develop new, high-priority target areas across the greater Paana Project. The Aarnivalkea West target, located approximately 24 km northwest of Agnico Eagle's Kittilä mine and 65 km northwest of Rupert Resource's Ikkari deposit (Figure 1), is underlain by highly prospective rocks of the Central Lapland Greenstone belt. Based on previous exploration programs, the broad and open 1.3 km long target is considered prospective for both Kittila-style, high-grade mineralization and Ikkari-style disseminated mineralization.

Re-logging of drill core from the previous drill programs at Aarnivalkea West and Aarnivalkea East is underway. Data from the relogging efforts will be used to refine the geological model and help guide future exploration drilling. A diamond drill rig is scheduled to mobilise to site in the coming days where the focus of the drill program will be on testing the extent of Ikkari-style, disseminated gold mineralization at the Koivu Zone. Up to 2,000 meters of drilling in a series of step-out holes up- and down-dip as well as along-strike, north and south from AW-24-005 (36.45 meters of 1.50 g/t gold including 15.35 meters of 3.43 g/t gold and including 2.75 meters of 12.92 g/t gold , see Company's news release dated February 27th, 2025) and FAVD-64 ( 55.48 meters of 1.63 g/t gold including 8.50 meters of 8.57 g/t gold 7 ) is planned. The holes will be aimed at defining mineralization continuity across the broader target area.

A project-wide base of till (BoT) drill program is scheduled to begin in the coming months. The focus of the BoT program will be on evaluating the footprints of high-priority gold anomalies defined in earlier programs and also on evaluating the western and northern extent of the broad Aarnivalkea West anomaly. Results from the BoT program will be used to refine new drill targets.

Exploration Manager - Finland

The Company has appointed Mr. Jens Rönnqvist as Exploration Manager (Finland). Mr. Rönnqvist has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration in the Nordics, including extensive work in Lapland, northern Finland, where he has contributed to projects with major mining companies such as B2Gold, Rio Tinto, and Boliden. He holds a Master of Science degree in Geology and Mineralogy from Åbo Akademi University, Finland.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Rönnqvist has gained broad expertise across geology, geophysics, and geochemistry, with significant time spent in field-based roles and managing exploration sites. He has also overseen client relations, advised on legal and regulatory matters, and planned and executed numerous exploration surveys. During his tenure with GeoPool OY, he contributed to more than 50 projects ranging from grassroots to mine-site exploration, supporting both junior companies and large international operators.

In addition to his technical credentials, Mr. Rönnqvist established and managed a Health & Safety organization within GeoPool, serving as H&S Officer and prioritizing safe, supportive work environments. Well-connected across the Nordic mining industry, he brings an extensive network and proven ability to advance exploration programs and foster strong stakeholder engagement.







Figure 1. Map of the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt highlighting Valkea's landholdings as well as neighboring companies and associated exploration, development and mining projects. See references below for sources of data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. Map showing previous drill collar locations with selected highlights from the Aarnivalkea West target, Paana Project. The focus for the upcoming drill program is the Koivu Zone (outlined in red) well as poorly tested areas across the 1.3 km trend (outlined in orange). See references below for sources of data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.