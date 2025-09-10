Ali Mamouri
Researcher and writer on political philosophy, religiosity and secularism, extremism and terrorism. Graduated with a PhD in Philosophy and theology in 2008.
Research fellow at Deakin University and former lecturer at the University of Sydney.
Former lecturer at Tehran University, Qom University, Mustansiriya University, and other Irani and Iraqi universities, and former teacher in Qom and Najaf religious seminaries.
Publications appear in several academic and journalistic platforms in English, Arabic and Persian:
- Author contributor in "Minorities in Iraqi: Memory, Identity and Challenges":
- Author of "Political Philosophy of Shiite with Emphasis on Muhammad Baqir Al-Sadr Thought" (Persian)
- Author contributor in“Fundamentalism and Salafism” (Persian)
- Author contributor in "Essays on Modern Islamic Theology" (Persian)
- Editor and Author contributor of "Safavid: Culture and Civilisation” (Arabic)
- Author of several encyclopedias' articles in:
The Great Islamic Encyclopedia:
Encyclopaedia of Islamic World:
-
2023–present
Research fellow, Deakin University
2020–2022
Strategic Communication Advisor, Iraqi Government
2013–2016
PhD candidate at Social Justice Institute, Australian Catholic University
2014–2015
Lecturer, University of Sydney
-
2008
Imam Sadiq University, PhD of Islamic Philosophy & Theology
-
2013
Minorities in Iraqi: Memory, Identity and Challenges,
2012
Essays on Modern Islamic Theology, Research Institute of Hawzah and University, Iran
2011
Fundamentalism and Salafism, Imam Sadiq University, Iran
2009
Safavid: Culture and Civilisation, Misbar Publisger, UAE
2000
Political Philosophy of Shiite with Emphasis on Muhammad Baqir Al-Sadr Thought, Qom University, Iran
