Ali Mamouri

Research Fellow, Middle East Studies, Deakin University

Researcher and writer on political philosophy, religiosity and secularism, extremism and terrorism. Graduated with a PhD in Philosophy and theology in 2008.

Research fellow at Deakin University and former lecturer at the University of Sydney.

Former lecturer at Tehran University, Qom University, Mustansiriya University, and other Irani and Iraqi universities, and former teacher in Qom and Najaf religious seminaries.

Publications appear in several academic and journalistic platforms in English, Arabic and Persian:

- Author contributor in "Minorities in Iraqi: Memory, Identity and Challenges":



- Author of "Political Philosophy of Shiite with Emphasis on Muhammad Baqir Al-Sadr Thought" (Persian)

- Author contributor in“Fundamentalism and Salafism” (Persian)

- Author contributor in "Essays on Modern Islamic Theology" (Persian)

- Editor and Author contributor of "Safavid: Culture and Civilisation” (Arabic)

- Author of several encyclopedias' articles in:

The Great Islamic Encyclopedia:

Encyclopaedia of Islamic World:



2023–present Research fellow, Deakin University

2020–2022 Strategic Communication Advisor, Iraqi Government

2013–2016 PhD candidate at Social Justice Institute, Australian Catholic University 2014–2015 Lecturer, University of Sydney

2008 Imam Sadiq University, PhD of Islamic Philosophy & Theology



2013 Minorities in Iraqi: Memory, Identity and Challenges,

2012 Essays on Modern Islamic Theology, Research Institute of Hawzah and University, Iran

2011 Fundamentalism and Salafism, Imam Sadiq University, Iran

2009 Safavid: Culture and Civilisation, Misbar Publisger, UAE 2000 Political Philosophy of Shiite with Emphasis on Muhammad Baqir Al-Sadr Thought, Qom University, Iran

