Go Mini's Partners With Move For Hunger To Fight Food Insecurity Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Go Mini's partnership with Move For Hunger builds on its commitment to giving back and supporting the communities it serves. Move For Hunger works to turn everyday moves into opportunities to fight food insecurity by collecting unopened, nonperishable food and delivering it to local food banks. With Go Mini's national reach and strong local presence, the two organizations will work together to get food into the hands of families who need it most, especially during the high-demand holiday season.

"At Go Mini's, we believe that doing business and doing good go hand-in-hand," said Chris Walls, CEO of Go Mini's . "This partnership is about turning everyday services into opportunities to give back. The goal is to build a lasting program that scales over time and evolves with community needs, and we're excited to empower our customers and franchisees to be part of something bigger."

Go Mini's will support the initiative by introducing an easy-to-use donation option on its website, allowing customers to give a monetary donation during the checkout process. The brand has also committed to transporting donated food collected during the holiday season, particularly from customers in transition who often have nonperishable items they no longer need. Select Go Mini's locations will serve as drop-off points for these donations. In addition, Go Mini's will make a financial contribution to further support the effort.

The effort will begin in pilot markets and expand nationwide over time. Go Mini's franchisees are key to the program's success as they'll help spread the word, collect donations, coordinate food pickups and deliveries, and even host seasonal food drives.

"Move For Hunger is thrilled to welcome Go Mini's into our growing network of partners," said Adam Lowy, Executive Director of Move For Hunger . "Their logistics capabilities, national scale, and community-minded franchisees make them an ideal ally in the fight against hunger."

To kick off the partnership, Go Mini's will host a fundraising initiative at its upcoming franchisee conference, matching each donation dollar-for-dollar to help reach their $5,000 goal. This initial campaign alone is expected to help provide more than 20,000 meals to food-insecure families.

Customers who want to get involved can participate in several ways:



Add a donation during online checkout (every $1 = 4 meals delivered)

Set aside nonperishable food during a move or storage project (especially October–December) Drop off food at participating Go Mini's locations

As the partnership develops, Go Mini's and Move For Hunger will continue to explore new ways to make a positive impact. One meal, one move, and one community at a time.

For more information about Go Mini's, visit . To learn more about Move For Hunger and how you can help, visit .

About Go Mini's:

Founded in 2002, Go Mini's® has become one of the fastest-growing portable storage and moving companies in North America with locations in 41 states in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In 2012, the brand converted into a franchise model and now has 114 sold franchises within the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Go Mini's is proud to have been recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise in 2017, as well as being ranked 16th by Entrepreneur Magazine in their list of 2017's Top New Franchises. Go Mini's Franchising LLC. was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. Got a Project? Get a Mini. For more information, please go to .

Contact: Raylin Taylor, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Go Mini's