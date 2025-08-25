Gina Schumann Launches Small Talk Speech Therapy In Columbus, Ohio, Offering Bespoke In-Home Speech Therapy For Children

Gina Schumann, founder of Small Talk Speech Therapy, LLC

- Gina Schumann, FounderCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Small Talk Speech Therapy, LLC, a groundbreaking speech therapy practice founded by expert speech-language pathologist Gina Schumann, is thrilled to announce its launch in Columbus, Ohio. Designed to transform the therapy experience, Small Talk delivers highly customized, in-home speech therapy that prioritizes each child's unique needs while empowering the entire family to drive lasting progress.Unlike traditional clinic-based models, Small Talk's concierge-style approach brings therapy directly to the child's home-where they feel most comfortable and make the greatest strides. By offering a self-pay model, Small Talk eliminates the hassle of navigating insurance companies and confusing hospital bills, allowing families to focus on what matters most: their child's development. This innovative approach ensures flexible scheduling, personalized care, and a stress-free experience.“Every child is unique, and so are their therapy needs,” said Gina Schumann, founder of Small Talk Speech Therapy. "Throughout my career, I've seen how traditional models often limit progress due to rigid policies and insurance constraints. Small Talk breaks those barriers by delivering tailored therapy in the comfort of home, with the entire family as active partners in the journey.”Small Talk's family-centered model integrates parents and caregivers into everyday routines, turning daily moments into opportunities for growth. This collaborative approach ensures therapy extends beyond sessions, fostering meaningful progress in articulation, receptive and expressive language, fluency (stuttering), and more. By customizing every therapy plan to the child's specific needs, Small Talk maximizes results and empowers families with the tools and confidence to support their child's success.Schumann brings extensive experience as a clinical speech therapist, having worked at Johns Hopkins' Kennedy Krieger Institute, hospitals, and school districts serving children of all ages. As a mother of two, she intimately understands the challenges families face.“As both a speech therapist and a parent, I know how overwhelming navigating services for a child can be,” Schumann said.“Small Talk goes beyond traditional therapy-it creates a supportive, accessible experience that helps kids thrive without the stress of insurance hurdles or clinical limitations.”Why Small Talk Stands Out:-Bespoke Therapy Plans: Every session is tailored to the child's unique needs, ensuring maximum impact.-In-Home Convenience: Therapy in the child's natural environment promotes comfort and faster progress.-Family-Centered Approach: Parents are empowered as active partners, integrating therapy into daily life for lasting results.-Self-Pay Simplicity: No insurance hassles or hospital bills-just transparent, stress-free care.-Flexible Scheduling: Designed to fit busy family schedules with direct access to Gina for ongoing support.About Small Talk Speech TherapySmall Talk Speech Therapy, LLC, is a Columbus-based, self-pay private practice redefining pediatric speech therapy. Founded by Gina Schumann, a seasoned speech-language pathologist, Small Talk delivers highly personalized, in-home therapy that empowers families and drives transformative outcomes for children. Learn more at .Media Contact: Gina SchumannOwner, Small Talk Speech Therapy, LLCEmail: ... (...)Phone: 740-317-2023Website:

