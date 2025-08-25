403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Petrobras Unlocks Offshore Gas, Reducing Prices And Imports With Rota 3 Expansion
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras confirmed that it now processes more than 50 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. Chief executive Magda Chambriard said the increase allows the company to place more gas into the market at lower prices.
Petrobras is offering contracts with flexible terms at six to seven dollars per million BTUs, which is close to the government's goal for industrial users.
This milestone became possible after the start of operations at the Boaventura Gas Processing Unit, part of the Rota 3 project.
The facility alone can handle 21 million cubic meters daily and links offshore pre-salt fields to onshore consumers through a pipeline stretching more than 350 kilometers.
The system brings gas from deepwater platforms to the coast, treats it, and makes it available to the market. The scale of the achievement becomes clear when compared with national and regional figures.
Brazil produced 181.6 million cubic meters of natural gas per day in June 2025, but more than half stayed offshore, reinjected into reservoirs.
Only 61.8 million cubic meters reached the domestic market. Petrobras' processed 50 million cubic meters therefore represents most of the gas that actually reaches consumers.
The company's volume equals about one third of Argentina's daily production of 158.8 million cubic meters and roughly half of Pemex's reported 102 million cubic meters in Mexico.
These comparisons highlight Petrobras ' weight not only in Brazil but also in Latin America's gas landscape. The story behind the numbers is that Brazil has long produced large amounts of offshore gas, but much of it never reached consumers because of limited infrastructure.
By building pipelines and plants like Rota 3 and Boaventura, Petrobras is now converting that raw offshore gas into usable supply.
This shift reduces dependence on expensive liquefied natural gas imports, stabilizes prices for industry, and gives manufacturers more predictable energy costs. Petrobras' ability to process and deliver gas also gives it a stronger hand in shaping Brazil's energy market.
With domestic demand growing and more pre-salt projects coming online, the company's control over what reaches shore now plays a decisive role in national energy security and industrial competitiveness.
At its core, the milestone shows that Brazil's challenge is not only how much gas it can produce offshore but how much it can bring onshore and put into factories, power plants, and households. Petrobras' 50 million cubic meters of processed gas per day marks a turning point in that balance.
Petrobras is offering contracts with flexible terms at six to seven dollars per million BTUs, which is close to the government's goal for industrial users.
This milestone became possible after the start of operations at the Boaventura Gas Processing Unit, part of the Rota 3 project.
The facility alone can handle 21 million cubic meters daily and links offshore pre-salt fields to onshore consumers through a pipeline stretching more than 350 kilometers.
The system brings gas from deepwater platforms to the coast, treats it, and makes it available to the market. The scale of the achievement becomes clear when compared with national and regional figures.
Brazil produced 181.6 million cubic meters of natural gas per day in June 2025, but more than half stayed offshore, reinjected into reservoirs.
Only 61.8 million cubic meters reached the domestic market. Petrobras' processed 50 million cubic meters therefore represents most of the gas that actually reaches consumers.
The company's volume equals about one third of Argentina's daily production of 158.8 million cubic meters and roughly half of Pemex's reported 102 million cubic meters in Mexico.
These comparisons highlight Petrobras ' weight not only in Brazil but also in Latin America's gas landscape. The story behind the numbers is that Brazil has long produced large amounts of offshore gas, but much of it never reached consumers because of limited infrastructure.
By building pipelines and plants like Rota 3 and Boaventura, Petrobras is now converting that raw offshore gas into usable supply.
This shift reduces dependence on expensive liquefied natural gas imports, stabilizes prices for industry, and gives manufacturers more predictable energy costs. Petrobras' ability to process and deliver gas also gives it a stronger hand in shaping Brazil's energy market.
With domestic demand growing and more pre-salt projects coming online, the company's control over what reaches shore now plays a decisive role in national energy security and industrial competitiveness.
At its core, the milestone shows that Brazil's challenge is not only how much gas it can produce offshore but how much it can bring onshore and put into factories, power plants, and households. Petrobras' 50 million cubic meters of processed gas per day marks a turning point in that balance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment