Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GPAC Expands Wild Dog Drill Program To 5,000M And Initiates Lidar Survey


2025-08-25 08:08:02
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (FSE: V3H) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") has expanded its Phase 1 diamond drill program at the Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea ("PNG"), from 2,500 metres to 5,000 metres.

The Phase 1 program commenced in May 2025 and is designed to test high-priority targets over a 1.5 km strike length within the Wild Dog epithermal vein structural corridor. The high-grade nature of the system has already been confirmed by multiple strong intercepts. In addition, recent processing of MobileMT geophysical data has highlighted the exceptional scale of the epithermal system and the potential for a major porphyry copper-gold system adjacent to the veins - a setting analogous to the Wafi-Golpu deposit in PNG (mineralization at Wafi-Golpu is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Wild Dog).

The expanded program now totals 28 diamond drill holes and is expected to continue into early 2026. Drilling to date has only tested a small portion of the mineralized corridor, which remains open to the north, south, and at depth.

Key Highlights:

  • Program Expanded: Phase 1 drilling at Sinivit Target increased from 2,500m to 5,000m following multiple high-grade hits and new geophysical targets.
  • High-Grade Intercepts Across Multiple Holes (previously announced, Table 2):
    • Near Surface:
      • WDG-02: 7.0m @ 11.2 g/t AuEq from 65m
      • WDG-04: 6.0m @ 8.6 g/t AuEq from 62m
      • WDG-06: 3.5m @ 13.1 g/t AuEq from 12m
    • Deeper Mineralization:
      • WDG-07: 10.0m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq from 153m
  • Step-Out to Test Untested Ground : Final Sinivit hole planned as a large step-out to the north towards Kavasuki to test a gap with no historical drilling but strong geophysical continuity.
  • Next Catalyst : Assay results pending for WDG-08 and WDG-09, expected September 2025.

"The success of the Phase 1 diamond drilling at the Sinivit Target to-date has led us to expand our program and we expect to continue drilling at Sinivit into early 2026," stated Greg McCunn, CEO. "The final hole in the Sinivit program is designed as a major step out to the North towards Kavasuki to test a gap area where there is no historical data, but geophysics suggests a connection to the Sinivit Target. This step out will be a precursor to moving the diamond drill to Kavasuki for Phase 2 drilling in 2026."

Since commencing in May 2025, GPAC has completed nine drill holes at Sinivit, with the tenth hole underway. WDG-08 and WDG-09 have been completed, and assays are pending. Details of the drilling are shown in Table 1 with key assay results received to-date are shown in Table 2.



Figure 1: Long section through the Sinivit target area showing drilling completed to-date with key intervals as well as proposed holes in the expanded program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Results

Table 1: Wild Dog Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM coordinates)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Max
Depth
(m) 		Status
WDG-01 394358.3 9488853.5 945 -50 115 40.1 Abandoned
WDG-02 394426.0 9489024.2 900 -53 050 124.6 Completed
WDG-03 394384.9 9488926.5 924 -50 053 127.6 Completed
WDG-04 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 75 120.6 Completed
WDG-05 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 116 105.9 Completed
WDG-06 394428.6 9488923.1 911 -50 352 69.0 Completed
WDG-07 394445.5 9489377.0 993 -61 114 201.3 Completed
WDG-08 394445.5 9489377.0 993 -57 127 224 Completed
WDG-09 394445.5 9489377.0 993 -58 85 TBD Completed
WDG-10 394475 9489478 965 -57 111 TBD Planned

Table 2: Wild Dog Drill Hole Key Assay Results

Hole ID From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Interval 1
(m) 		Gold
(g/t) 		Silver
(g/t) 		Copper
(%) 		Gold Eq. 2
 (g/t)
WDG-02 (previously announced) 65.0 72.0 7.0 5.5 68.8 3.1 11.2
including 65.0 67.0 2.0 10.7 114.6 2.3 15.6
WDG-03 (previously announced) 102.0 104.3 2.3 1.68 pending 0.07 1.79
including 103.55 104.3 0.75 4.05 pending 0.10 4.2
WDG-04 (previously announced) 62.0 68.0 6.0 8.31 pending 0.21 8.64
including 64.0 68.0 4.0 12.25 pending 0.23 12.6
including 64.0 66.4 2.4 19.76 pending 0.27 20.2
WDG-05 72.0 77.0 5.0 1.32 pending 0.25 1.71
including 72.0 75.0 3.0 1.97 pending 0.31 2.44
WDG-06 12.0 15.5 3.5 4.89 49.1 4.87 13.1
including 13.7 14.3 0.6 7.24 89.0 10.84 25.25
WDG-07 153.0 163.0 10.0 3.38 12.1 0.31 4.0
including 153 158.1 5.1 5.53 14.8 0.53 6.5
WDG-07 172.0 173.2 1.2 7.3 105.1 1.28 10.5
including 172.5 173.2 0.7 12.0 178.0 2.18 17.5

Notes:

  • Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (true widths are not known at this time).
  • Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. No metallurgical testing has been carried out on Wild Dog mineralized samples. For AuEq calculations, recovery assumptions of Au 92.6%, Ag 78.0%, and Cu 94.0% were used based on K92 Mining's stated recovery results in an Updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kainantu mine.

    Next-Level Target Definition with LiDAR

    In parallel with the expanded drilling, GPAC has commenced mobilisation for a high-precision, fixed-wing airborne LiDAR and large-format imagery survey across the Wild Dog district. The ~200 km2 survey will be flown using a Teledyne Galaxy LiDAR Sensor and a Vexcel UltraCam Eagle large-format imaging system, both mounted in a dedicated fixed-wing platform. This combination is capable of penetrating dense PNG jungle canopy to deliver a sub-10 cm vertical accuracy Digital Terrain Model (DTM) and ultra-high-resolution orthorectified imagery.

    Airborne LiDAR not only provides essential survey base points for operations but can also enhance geological maps and when combined with MobileMT geophysical data, can define high-priority drill collars with precision.

    The survey is scheduled to commence in August 2025, with processed datasets feeding directly into Phase 2 drill planning and regional target generation.

    On behalf of Great Pacific Gold
    Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer and Director

