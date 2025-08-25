GPAC Expands Wild Dog Drill Program To 5,000M And Initiates Lidar Survey
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|Dip
|Azi
| Max
Depth
(m)
|Status
|WDG-01
|394358.3
|9488853.5
|945
|-50
|115
|40.1
|Abandoned
|WDG-02
|394426.0
|9489024.2
|900
|-53
|050
|124.6
|Completed
|WDG-03
|394384.9
|9488926.5
|924
|-50
|053
|127.6
|Completed
|WDG-04
|394384.8
|9488926.5
|924
|-50
|75
|120.6
|Completed
|WDG-05
|394384.8
|9488926.5
|924
|-50
|116
|105.9
|Completed
|WDG-06
|394428.6
|9488923.1
|911
|-50
|352
|69.0
|Completed
|WDG-07
|394445.5
|9489377.0
|993
|-61
|114
|201.3
|Completed
|WDG-08
|394445.5
|9489377.0
|993
|-57
|127
|224
|Completed
|WDG-09
|394445.5
|9489377.0
|993
|-58
|85
|TBD
|Completed
|WDG-10
|394475
|9489478
|965
|-57
|111
|TBD
|Planned
Table 2: Wild Dog Drill Hole Key Assay Results
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval 1
(m)
| Gold
(g/t)
| Silver
(g/t)
| Copper
(%)
| Gold Eq. 2
(g/t)
|WDG-02 (previously announced)
|65.0
|72.0
|7.0
|5.5
|68.8
|3.1
|11.2
|including
|65.0
|67.0
|2.0
|10.7
|114.6
|2.3
|15.6
|WDG-03 (previously announced)
|102.0
|104.3
|2.3
|1.68
|pending
|0.07
|1.79
|including
|103.55
|104.3
|0.75
|4.05
|pending
|0.10
|4.2
|WDG-04 (previously announced)
|62.0
|68.0
|6.0
|8.31
|pending
|0.21
|8.64
|including
|64.0
|68.0
|4.0
|12.25
|pending
|0.23
|12.6
|including
|64.0
|66.4
|2.4
|19.76
|pending
|0.27
|20.2
|WDG-05
|72.0
|77.0
|5.0
|1.32
|pending
|0.25
|1.71
|including
|72.0
|75.0
|3.0
|1.97
|pending
|0.31
|2.44
|WDG-06
|12.0
|15.5
|3.5
|4.89
|49.1
|4.87
|13.1
|including
|13.7
|14.3
|0.6
|7.24
|89.0
|10.84
|25.25
|WDG-07
|153.0
|163.0
|10.0
|3.38
|12.1
|0.31
|4.0
|including
|153
|158.1
|5.1
|5.53
|14.8
|0.53
|6.5
|WDG-07
|172.0
|173.2
|1.2
|7.3
|105.1
|1.28
|10.5
|including
|172.5
|173.2
|0.7
|12.0
|178.0
|2.18
|17.5
Notes:Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (true widths are not known at this time). Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. No metallurgical testing has been carried out on Wild Dog mineralized samples. For AuEq calculations, recovery assumptions of Au 92.6%, Ag 78.0%, and Cu 94.0% were used based on K92 Mining's stated recovery results in an Updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kainantu mine.
Next-Level Target Definition with LiDAR
In parallel with the expanded drilling, GPAC has commenced mobilisation for a high-precision, fixed-wing airborne LiDAR and large-format imagery survey across the Wild Dog district. The ~200 km2 survey will be flown using a Teledyne Galaxy LiDAR Sensor and a Vexcel UltraCam Eagle large-format imaging system, both mounted in a dedicated fixed-wing platform. This combination is capable of penetrating dense PNG jungle canopy to deliver a sub-10 cm vertical accuracy Digital Terrain Model (DTM) and ultra-high-resolution orthorectified imagery.
Airborne LiDAR not only provides essential survey base points for operations but can also enhance geological maps and when combined with MobileMT geophysical data, can define high-priority drill collars with precision.
The survey is scheduled to commence in August 2025, with processed datasets feeding directly into Phase 2 drill planning and regional target generation.
On behalf of Great Pacific Gold
Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer and Director
