GPAC Expands Wild Dog Drill Program To 5,000M And Initiates Lidar Survey

The Phase 1 program commenced in May 2025 and is designed to test high-priority targets over a 1.5 km strike length within the Wild Dog epithermal vein structural corridor. The high-grade nature of the system has already been confirmed by multiple strong intercepts. In addition, recent processing of MobileMT geophysical data has highlighted the exceptional scale of the epithermal system and the potential for a major porphyry copper-gold system adjacent to the veins - a setting analogous to the Wafi-Golpu deposit in PNG (mineralization at Wafi-Golpu is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Wild Dog).

The expanded program now totals 28 diamond drill holes and is expected to continue into early 2026. Drilling to date has only tested a small portion of the mineralized corridor, which remains open to the north, south, and at depth.

Key Highlights:



Program Expanded: Phase 1 drilling at Sinivit Target increased from 2,500m to 5,000m following multiple high-grade hits and new geophysical targets.

High-Grade Intercepts Across Multiple Holes (previously announced, Table 2):



Near Surface:





WDG-02: 7.0m @ 11.2 g/t AuEq from 65m





WDG-04: 6.0m @ 8.6 g/t AuEq from 62m



WDG-06: 3.5m @ 13.1 g/t AuEq from 12m



Deeper Mineralization:

WDG-07: 10.0m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq from 153m

Step-Out to Test Untested Ground : Final Sinivit hole planned as a large step-out to the north towards Kavasuki to test a gap with no historical drilling but strong geophysical continuity. Next Catalyst : Assay results pending for WDG-08 and WDG-09, expected September 2025.

"The success of the Phase 1 diamond drilling at the Sinivit Target to-date has led us to expand our program and we expect to continue drilling at Sinivit into early 2026," stated Greg McCunn, CEO. "The final hole in the Sinivit program is designed as a major step out to the North towards Kavasuki to test a gap area where there is no historical data, but geophysics suggests a connection to the Sinivit Target. This step out will be a precursor to moving the diamond drill to Kavasuki for Phase 2 drilling in 2026."

Since commencing in May 2025, GPAC has completed nine drill holes at Sinivit, with the tenth hole underway. WDG-08 and WDG-09 have been completed, and assays are pending. Details of the drilling are shown in Table 1 with key assay results received to-date are shown in Table 2.







Figure 1: Long section through the Sinivit target area showing drilling completed to-date with key intervals as well as proposed holes in the expanded program.

Results

Table 1: Wild Dog Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM coordinates)