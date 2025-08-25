Amorim Warns Mainoo He Must Fight For His Manchester United Place
London: Kobbie Mainoo is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United after manager Ruben Amorim revealed the midfielder is competing with captain Bruno Fernandes for a place in the team.
England international Mainoo has yet to feature for United this season, missing both the opening-day defeat by Arsenal and Sunday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.
The 20-year-old was overlooked by Amorim at Craven Cottage as United chased victory after Fulham's Emile Smith Rowe cancelled out the Rodrigo Muniz own-goal which had given the visitors the lead.
When Amorim replaced Casemiro with new striker Benjamin Sesko, he moved Mason Mount, who started up front, back into midfield.
Portuguese boss Amorim then replaced Mount with Manuel Ugarte before turning to defenders Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven in search of a winner.
Fernandes blazed a first-half penalty over the crossbar but his place as a first-team regular remains assured, with a League Cup appearance against Grimsby on Wednesday seemingly the best Mainoo can hope for in the short term.
"He is fighting for the position now with Bruno," said Amorim. "I changed two midfielders. I like Mason Mount there because we want to score a goal.
"And then when I changed it, I felt that the team needed to return to one holding midfielder.
"So he just needs to fight for the position with Bruno in training. Like it should be at Manchester United."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment