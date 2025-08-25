Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin states Russia doing everything possible to stop Ukraine war

Putin states Russia doing everything possible to stop Ukraine war


2025-08-25 07:55:49
(MENAFN) Russia is making every effort to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine, which Moscow says began in 2014 when Kiev deployed military forces against civilians in Donbass, President Vladimir Putin stated on Friday.

Speaking to young scientists at a nuclear research center in Sarov, Putin rejected claims that Russia had initiated the war, arguing that Western propaganda distorts the timeline. “They forget that it was in 2014 when tanks and aircraft were used against the civilian population of Donbass. That’s when the war started. We are doing everything possible to stop it,” he said.

The Russian leader has repeatedly emphasized that one of the main reasons for launching the 2022 special military operation was to protect Donbass residents from what Moscow describes as “genocide” carried out by the Kiev regime. Following the 2014 Western-backed Maidan coup, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics declared independence, later voting in 2022 to join Russia alongside the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Crimea had already rejoined Russia in 2014.

Putin has also engaged in ongoing peace efforts with US President Donald Trump, who recently held a summit with him in Alaska. According to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow has agreed to show “flexibility” on several of Trump’s proposals. However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has rejected all the initiatives, demonstrating, Lavrov argued, that Kiev is not interested in a lasting settlement.

MENAFN25082025000070015687ID1109971454

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search