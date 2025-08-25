403
Lavrov states Russia willing to ‘show flexibility’ on Trump’s Ukraine suggestions
(MENAFN) Russia is willing to consider several peace initiatives suggested by US President Donald Trump, but Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has dismissed them all, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News on Friday.
The proposals came after Trump’s recent summit with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. According to Lavrov, Moscow agreed to “show flexibility” on certain points raised by Trump, which the US leader also presented to Zelensky and European allies during talks in Washington.
Trump’s plan reportedly included Ukraine renouncing NATO membership and addressing territorial disputes, but Lavrov said Zelensky rejected every condition, including calls to lift Ukraine’s ban on the Russian language.
“Putin is ready to meet Zelensky when there’s a prepared agenda,” Lavrov noted, though no summit is currently planned. Trump has suggested that direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders should take place before a possible trilateral summit.
However, Lavrov accused Kiev of lacking genuine interest in peace, pointing to comments from Zelensky’s aide Mikhail Podoliak, who vowed Ukraine would try to reclaim any territory ceded in a deal and seek to join a military bloc, if not NATO.
Moscow insists that any settlement must address the root causes of the conflict — including Ukrainian neutrality, NATO exclusion, demilitarization, denazification, and recognition of new territorial realities.
