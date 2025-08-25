'The Key Is Belief And Playing As A Unit': Jamil On India's CAFA Cup Challenge
Jamil, who has been with the squad in camp for the past ten days, shared his perspective on preparations. He said,“Right now, my focus is only on the upcoming matches. This is the first step. We have limited time, so preparation is short-term, but once we progress, we can think about the next steps.”
On the challenges ahead, he said,“Yes, we have information on Tajikistan, Iran and Afghanistan. They are strong sides and have done well recently. But we must focus on our own game and be mentally prepared. The key is belief and playing as a unit. There is improvement, but it will take time. Focus should also be given to juniors alongside seniors, to build a strong future.”
India will face host Tajikistan (August 29), Iran (September 1) and Afghanistan (September 4) in Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, in Hisor, Tajikistan. The group winners will play the final in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, while the two second-placed teams in each group will face off in the third-place match.
Jamil stressed the importance of unity and professionalism in the team. He said,“The players are professionals. Once they enter the ground, they are focused. For me, there is no excuse. Everyone is working hard. We will play as a team, adapt with whoever is available, and give opportunities for new players to prove themselves and become stars.”
The head coach announced the 23-man India squad for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 after the press conference. The Blue Tigers will depart for Tajikistan in the wee hours of Tuesday and will train there for the next few days before the tournament.
India squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwari.
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais.
Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Thounaojam Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh Thangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh Kumam, Naorem Mahesh Singh.
Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh (jr), Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh.
CAFA Nations Cup 2025:
Group A: Uzbekistan (H), Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Oman.
Group B: Tajikistan (H), IR Iran, Afghanistan, India.
