Russia Says It Captured Zaporozhskoe in Ukraine


2025-08-25 07:30:06
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry declared that its “Vostok” troop unit has captured the settlement of Zaporozhskoe in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region. The ministry’s official statement credited the takeover to decisive actions carried out by Russian ground forces.

The claim comes amid ongoing conflict along the front lines, but Ukrainian officials have yet to issue an immediate response to the assertion. The Dnipropetrovsk region, situated near the Zaporizhzhia frontline, has endured frequent assaults from Russian forces since the full-scale invasion launched by Moscow in February 2022. These persistent attacks have made the area a focal point in the broader conflict, with intense military activity reported on both sides.

As fighting continues to escalate, control over strategic settlements like Zaporozhskoe remains a critical objective for Russian forces aiming to consolidate their positions in eastern Ukraine. The situation remains fluid, with developments expected in the coming hours as both sides assess the evolving frontline dynamics.

