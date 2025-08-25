Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Deepens Defense Ties with Three Countries

2025-08-25 07:29:59
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held individual discussions in Kyiv on Monday with his counterparts from Romania, Lithuania, and Canada in an effort to strengthen military collaboration.

These meetings concentrated on expanding industrial ventures, boosting drone manufacturing, and securing sustained military backing.

During his talk with Romanian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Liviu-Ionuc Mosteanu, Shmyhal commended Romania's consistent aid.

He highlighted that Romania has already supplied 22 packages of military support to Ukraine, with the 23rd expected in the near future.

“Romania continues to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots and makes other significant contributions to the formation of our air defense shield. We agreed to strengthen coordination between our air defense forces,” he stated, as reported by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

The two delegations also explored cooperation in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production and Romania’s potential role in NATO’s recently introduced Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a program designed to direct U.S.-supplied arms to Ukrainian forces.

In a separate session, Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Sakaliene and Shmyhal formalized their partnership by signing a Letter of Intent to jointly develop defense capabilities.

“Together, we are focusing on launching joint production, in particular, on the creation of long-range drones,” Shmyhal noted, emphasizing that Lithuania’s pledge to dedicate 0.25% of its gross domestic product to military aid for Ukraine until 2027 represents a “strong signal of long-term support.”

