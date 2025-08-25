Liquid I.V.® Energy Multiplier® Sugar-Free Breaks The Rules Of Energy - Hydration-First, No Crash Later, Formulated For Real Life

Say goodbye to jittery highs and no sudden sugar crashes. Liquid I.V.® delivers balanced energy, powered by hydration and backed by science.

LOS ANGELES , Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid I.V.®, the #1 powdered hydration brand in America, today announces the launch of Energy Multiplier® Sugar-Free, a category-redefining innovation uniquely designed for a new generation of consumers who expect more from their energy drinks. This hydration-first energy solution delivers a unique blend of natural caffeine to provide balanced energy and clinically-tested key ingredients rooted in hydration science - without sugar, the crash, or artificial sweeteners.

In a space dominated by canned chaos, artificial highs and inevitable crashes, Liquid I.V.® is breaking the glitch. Energy Multiplier® Sugar-Free is powered by LIV HYDRASCIENCETM, the brand's proprietary hydration technology – supporting hydration, physical energy, focus, mood, and social stamina, featuring a 2:1 ratio of L-Theanine to natural caffeine in one convenient, travel-ready stick.

Available in two vibrant, sugar-free flavors – Strawberry Kiwi and Blackberry Lemonade – each stick delivers 100mg of natural caffeine, zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners or colors, five (5) essential vitamins, and three times (3x) the electrolytes of the leading sports drink in a compact, travel-ready powdered format.

"The energy category has been stuck in the past, built on artificial highs, harsh crashes, and a 'more is more' mentality," said Mike Keech, CEO of Liquid I.V.®. "Younger consumers are looking for something better, but when they get to the shelf, they're met with the same overly caffeinated options. In fact, our research revealed that half of Gen Z consumers feel traditional canned energy drinks leave them anxious, irritable, tired, and confused. So we listened. Energy Multiplier® Sugar-Free is our boldest innovation yet: a hydration-first, energy solution with science-backed ingredients that delivers what people actually want-balanced energy that tastes as good as it performs."

In a recent study, Liquid I.V. found that 92 percent of Americans are seeking hydration, focus, and balanced energy without the jitters. "We formulated Energy Multiplier® Sugar-Free to address the unwanted side effects common in today's energy products," said Sai Chaluvadi, Chief R&D Officer at Liquid I.V.®. "Our product offers a more balanced approach to energy, with clinically-tested key ingredients rooted in hydration science that tastes great, without the trade-offs people have come to expect from traditional energy drinks."

It's not just what's inside that makes Liquid I.V.®'s newest launch the best option. Energy Multiplier® Sugar-Free stick uses 93 percent less packaging than an aluminum canned ready-to-drink i. "The Liquid I.V.® stick alone makes the product easier to carry, which, according to our research, nearly 70 percent of Americans find most appealing for an energy drink," continues Mike Keech. "We chose not to launch a canned ready-to-drink product, which means we decided not to ship water and use less materials in primary packaging, helping to prevent additional carbon emissions during shipping."

Energy Multiplier® Sugar-Free is now available at Liquid-IV , Amazon and Costco and will be available across all U.S. major retailers starting on August 31.

About Liquid I.V.®

Liquid I.V.® is a functional hydration company based in Los Angeles, CA and acquired by Unilever in 2020. Liquid I.V.® is the #1 powdered hydration brand in America, delivering superior hydration than water alone through great-tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes. Liquid I.V.®'s formula is powered by LIV HYDRASCIENCETM, designed with an optimized ratio of electrolytes, essential vitamins, and clinically tested nutrients to turn ordinary water into extraordinary hydration.

Liquid I.V.® believes a healthier world for all begins with equitable access to clean and abundant water. To-date, Liquid I.V.® has donated over 76 million servings to people around the globe and has committed to donating a total of 150 million servings by 2032. Over 1% of the company's revenue goes directly to its impact program.

Liquid I.V.® is available online and in-store at over 112,000 retailer doors across the United States. Their product offerings include Hydration Multiplier®, Hydration Multiplier® Sugar-Free, Hydration Multiplier®+Energy, Hydration Multiplier® +Immune Support, Hydration Multiplier® for Kids, Hydration Multiplier® +Gut Health.

i These findings are based on an Impact Study comparing Liquid I.V. sticks and a hypothetical scenario where Liquid I.V. is sold in a liquid ready-to-drink (RTD) format. The study is limited to primary packaging only and production and sales in the US.

