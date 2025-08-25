403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran, EU3 Await Resuming Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Nuclear discussions between Iran and three major European nations are scheduled to restart in Geneva on Tuesday, centering on Tehran’s atomic activities and the potential removal of international sanctions.
This development was disclosed on Monday by a semi-official Iranian news outlet.
Quoting an unnamed insider, the news outlet stated that the upcoming negotiations will involve Iran and the trio of European countries known as the EU3 – namely, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.
Representing Iran at the meeting will be Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi.
Last Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held telephone discussions with his counterparts from the three European nations, as well as with the European Union’s top diplomat.
During the conversations, Araghchi issued a stern warning about the possible activation of the “snapback mechanism” stipulated in the 2015 nuclear pact.
He emphasized that such a move would be “legally baseless, morally unjustified and carry serious consequences,” according to the news outlet.
The UK, France, and Germany were among the original signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear accord also endorsed by the United States, China, and Russia in 2015.
The deal was designed to restrict Iran’s uranium enrichment efforts in return for the easing of international sanctions.
However, in 2018, US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw the United States from the agreement and reinstated broad economic penalties on Iran.
A key feature of the JCPOA is the “snapback” provision, which enables participating countries to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran if the country is found to be breaching the terms of the deal.
This development was disclosed on Monday by a semi-official Iranian news outlet.
Quoting an unnamed insider, the news outlet stated that the upcoming negotiations will involve Iran and the trio of European countries known as the EU3 – namely, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.
Representing Iran at the meeting will be Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi.
Last Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held telephone discussions with his counterparts from the three European nations, as well as with the European Union’s top diplomat.
During the conversations, Araghchi issued a stern warning about the possible activation of the “snapback mechanism” stipulated in the 2015 nuclear pact.
He emphasized that such a move would be “legally baseless, morally unjustified and carry serious consequences,” according to the news outlet.
The UK, France, and Germany were among the original signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear accord also endorsed by the United States, China, and Russia in 2015.
The deal was designed to restrict Iran’s uranium enrichment efforts in return for the easing of international sanctions.
However, in 2018, US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw the United States from the agreement and reinstated broad economic penalties on Iran.
A key feature of the JCPOA is the “snapback” provision, which enables participating countries to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran if the country is found to be breaching the terms of the deal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment