Iran, EU3 Await Resuming Nuclear Talks

2025-08-25 07:11:23
(MENAFN) Nuclear discussions between Iran and three major European nations are scheduled to restart in Geneva on Tuesday, centering on Tehran’s atomic activities and the potential removal of international sanctions.

This development was disclosed on Monday by a semi-official Iranian news outlet.

Quoting an unnamed insider, the news outlet stated that the upcoming negotiations will involve Iran and the trio of European countries known as the EU3 – namely, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Representing Iran at the meeting will be Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi.

Last Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held telephone discussions with his counterparts from the three European nations, as well as with the European Union’s top diplomat.

During the conversations, Araghchi issued a stern warning about the possible activation of the “snapback mechanism” stipulated in the 2015 nuclear pact.

He emphasized that such a move would be “legally baseless, morally unjustified and carry serious consequences,” according to the news outlet.

The UK, France, and Germany were among the original signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear accord also endorsed by the United States, China, and Russia in 2015.

The deal was designed to restrict Iran’s uranium enrichment efforts in return for the easing of international sanctions.

However, in 2018, US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw the United States from the agreement and reinstated broad economic penalties on Iran.

A key feature of the JCPOA is the “snapback” provision, which enables participating countries to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran if the country is found to be breaching the terms of the deal.

