Horadizaghband Railway Project Reaches Key Milestones
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC reports that significant progress has been made on the Horadiz–Aghband railway line, a key infrastructure project in the country's liberated territories.
Azernews reports, 84% of the design work and 67% of the construction and installation work have been completed.
Reconstruction of railway infrastructure in the territories liberated from occupation continues actively. Currently, earthworks and construction of engineering structures are underway along the 75–106 km section of the railway line.
Major infrastructure underway:
- As part of the project, the construction of eight stations is planned, including: Yukhari Marjanli; Bartaz; Aghband
- Additionally, the project includes the construction of: 40 bridges; 26 road crossings; 4 tunnels; 3 galleries; numerous retaining walls.
In total, 553 engineering structures will be built along the route.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment