Horadizaghband Railway Project Reaches Key Milestones

2025-08-25 07:05:49
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC reports that significant progress has been made on the Horadiz–Aghband railway line, a key infrastructure project in the country's liberated territories.

Azernews reports, 84% of the design work and 67% of the construction and installation work have been completed.

Reconstruction of railway infrastructure in the territories liberated from occupation continues actively. Currently, earthworks and construction of engineering structures are underway along the 75–106 km section of the railway line.

Major infrastructure underway:

- As part of the project, the construction of eight stations is planned, including: Yukhari Marjanli; Bartaz; Aghband

- Additionally, the project includes the construction of: 40 bridges; 26 road crossings; 4 tunnels; 3 galleries; numerous retaining walls.

In total, 553 engineering structures will be built along the route.

