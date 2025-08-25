Uttar Pradesh Tourism To Showcase 'Bodhi Yatra In Uttar Pradesh' At PATA Travel Mart 2025

Statue of Lord Buddha at the International Meditation Center in Shravasti District

The reclining Lord Buddha statue at the Mahaparinirvana Temple, Kushinagar

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi

Rangotsav at Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Taj Mahal, Agra

-Uttar Pradesh is a holy land where Buddha lived and preached - Minister Mr. Singh

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Uttar Pradesh, a vibrant state in northern India, offers a unique confluence of history, spirituality, and culture. Uttar Pradesh Tourism is all set to participate in the prestigious 47th PATA (Pacific Asia Travel Association) Travel Mart 2025, one of the Asia-Pacific region's most influential travel trade events, scheduled from August 26th–28th 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand. The PATA Travel Mart 2025 will bring together global tourism stakeholders for a one-day conference, two-day business-to-business travel mart and multiple networking sessions, creating opportunities for travel buyers and sellers to forge meaningful partnerships. With Stall No. D01 at the event, the state will promote its flagship initiative, 'Embark on your Bodhi Yatra in Uttar Pradesh', showcasing the Buddhist Circuit and highlighting the state's spiritual, cultural and heritage tourism offerings to a global audience.State to participate at PATA Travel Mart 2025 to promote Buddhist CircuitUttar Pradesh Tourism's participation aims to highlight its diverse tourism products, engage with international stakeholders and position the state as a premier global destination for spiritual, cultural and heritage tourism.Mr. Jaiveer Singh, Honorable Minister Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh said,“We are committed to transforming Uttar Pradesh into the spiritual and cultural capital of global tourism. The state is a sacred odyssey where Lord Buddha lived and preached. The Buddhist Circuit in Uttar Pradesh encompassing Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Sankisa and Kaushambi offers travelers an opportunity to meditate in ancient monasteries, explore historic stupas and connect deeply with timeless teachings.”Mr. Mukesh Kumar Meshram (IAS), Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh said,“We are continually striving to preserve and promote the roots of Buddhism in the state through well-curated Buddhist Circuit. Uttar Pradesh is a hub of spiritual and heritage tourism, where Lord Buddha's journey from renunciation to enlightenment awaits exploration across sacred landscapes. Our commitment is to establish Uttar Pradesh as a cornerstone of India's Buddhist Circuit, ensuring a safe, welcoming and enriching experience for global travelers.”Uttar Pradesh – The Heart of India's Spiritual HeritageUttar Pradesh is revered as the cradle of the Buddhist Circuit, it takes visitors on a transformative journey through the life and teachings of Lord Buddha. Beyond Buddhism, the state is home to some of India's most iconic destinations, including the Ayodhya, Mathura Vrindavan, the Taj Mahal in Agra, the eternal ghats of Varanasi, the historic city of Lucknow, the sacred confluence at Prayagraj and the Perfume Capital of India – Kannauj, grand events including Dev Deepawali, Mahakumbh, Rangotsav, Taj Utsav and many more.Well-connected via international airports at Delhi and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh presents a diverse and accessible tourism landscape-an invitation to global travelers to experience its cultural treasures and spiritual legacy.

ZM

Directorate of Tourism, Uttar Pradesh

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Buddha Bhoomi - Kushinagar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.