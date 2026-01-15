Minister Of Municipality Meets AOAD President
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Municipality of Qatar, HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya on Thursday met with President of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, Professor Ibrahim Adam Al-Dukhairi.
During the meeting, they discussed avenues of cooperation in areas of mutual interest, with a focus on enhancing collaboration in agriculture and food security.
