Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Municipality Meets AOAD President

Minister Of Municipality Meets AOAD President


2026-01-15 07:13:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Municipality of Qatar, HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya on Thursday met with President of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, Professor Ibrahim Adam Al-Dukhairi.

During the meeting, they discussed avenues of cooperation in areas of mutual interest, with a focus on enhancing collaboration in agriculture and food security.

MENAFN15012026000063011010ID1110605983



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search