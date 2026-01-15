403
Kuwait FM Receives Call From EU Leaders
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received a phone call from his Cypriot counterpart and current president of the European Council Constantinos Kombos, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas on Thursday.
The conversation dealt with the deep relationship between the State of Kuwait and the European Union and ways to promote cooperation in various fields, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Both sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common concern.
Cyprus holds the presidency of the European Council from January 1 to June 30, 2026. (end)
