Mehbooba To Omar: Take All-Party Team To Visit Kashmiri Prisoners
Abdullah should also raise the issue of these prisoners with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she demanded.
“Omar should take an all-party delegation, we will also want to be a part of that, to different jails where the prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir are lodged and check their plight,” the former chief minister said here on the sidelines of a protest by her party against the government.
She said if Abdullah has any problems with taking an all-party delegation, then he should take a team of his ministers to visit those jails.
“I want to tell Omar that we are in opposition and cannot do anything. But you can. I swear this is not politics, but about those in jails,” Mehbooba said.Read Also SC's Pahalgam Remark Shows Centre's Lack Of Confidence In J&K Stability: Mehbooba Video: Mehbooba Mufti Slams 5 August Abrogation as Assault on Constitution
She also urged Abdullah to meet Shah and raise the issue with him.
“Tell him (Shah) to get those prisoners languishing in the jails outside J-K to the jails in J-K,” she added.
“Shabir Shah and Amir Jamaat-e-Islami have serious illness are senior people but even their families faced difficulties. What about others, some of them have still not been convicted,” she added.
Earlier, police foiled the party's protest march from the party headquarters near the Sher-e-Kashmir Park here.
A posse of police stopped the protestors and did not allow them to move ahead.
Mehbooba said the party wanted to raise the issue peacefully but were stopped.
She said the way the police stopped them, had the police and intelligence agencies shown this zeal in arresting those involved in the Pahalgam attack, war would not have started with Pakistan.
This is not a NC-PDP fight. This is about people. This is not politics. This is an issue concerning humanity, she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment