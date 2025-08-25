Precast Concrete Global Market Report 2025 US Tariffs And Trade Tensions Impact Precast Concrete Market Forecasts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The precast concrete market is poised for growth due to global construction expansion, increased infrastructure spending, and rising demand for modular building solutions. Technological innovations, including IoT integration and sustainable practices, represent crucial opportunities for industry advancements and market expansion.

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precast Concrete Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The precast concrete market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $124.26 billion in 2024 to $127.54 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing expenditure on road and water infrastructure development, growing demand for residential and commercial spaces, increase in demand for precast construction, and a low-interest rate environment.

The precast concrete market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $156.36 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing construction activities globally, an increase in population growth, increasing industrialization, rising renovation activities, and technology development. Major trends in the forecast period include investing in research and development of innovative products, focusing on implementing IoT technology, focusing on partnerships and collaboration, focusing on environment-friendly building materials, and focusing on mergers and acquisitions.

The forecast of 5.2% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.6% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This is likely to directly affect the US through rising construction expenses, as tariffs on raw materials like cement and steel from Canada and Mexico disrupt supply chains for infrastructure projects. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.

Rising expenditure on road and water infrastructure is significantly boosting the growth of the precast concrete market. Precast concrete offers substantial time and cost savings compared to traditional cast-in-place construction methods. Both emerging and developed economies are increasing their infrastructure spending to bridge the gap between existing infrastructure and what is needed. Governments in various countries are enhancing infrastructure budgets to address this disparity.

The rise in global construction activities, particularly in the renovation of older buildings, monuments, and heritage sites, is expected to drive the precast concrete market. Increased demand for non-residential facilities like malls, offices, airports, and other commercial spaces is also likely to fuel market growth. Government initiatives to support building and infrastructure projects in developing nations will further stimulate demand. Additionally, the growing need for precast products, such as blocks, panels, and roof tiles, will contribute to worldwide consumption. For example, in June 2024, TST Europe, a Switzerland-based company specializing in quick-release couplings and coupling systems, reported that total construction spending in the U.S. reached $1.98 trillion in 2023, a 7.4% increase from the previous year. The number of construction companies in the U.S. was approximately 745,000 in 2023. Thus, the growth in construction activities, especially in developing regions, is driving the expansion of the precast concrete market.

Leading companies in the precast concrete market are prioritizing innovations like automated production, which significantly reduces material waste and boosts energy efficiency. Automated production involves leveraging technology, machinery, and control systems to streamline manufacturing processes with minimal human intervention. For example, in July 2023, STRABAG UK, a construction company based in the UK, launched an advanced precast concrete plant in Hartlepool dedicated to producing tunnel segments for a major rail project. This new facility is expected to generate over 100 jobs and lower carbon emissions by utilizing efficient rail transport, reducing road congestion. Featuring cutting-edge technology, the plant enhances material and energy efficiency, contributing to local economic growth and emphasizing sustainability through local sourcing and recycled materials.

Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.

The sharp rise in U.S. tariffs and the resulting trade tensions in spring 2025 are having a significant impact on the metals and minerals sector, disrupting supply chains for automakers, appliance manufacturers, and infrastructure projects. With reduced competition from imports, domestic mills have increased prices, yet capacity limitations hinder their ability to fully meet demand. At the same time, mining companies are facing challenges from retaliatory tariffs on key mineral exports, especially lithium and rare earth elements. In response, industry participants are ramping up investments in scrap metal recycling, seeking tariff exemptions, and forming joint ventures with international producers to ensure a more reliable supply chain.

Leading companies in the precast concrete industry are also focusing on innovations like efficient water management, which cuts water use in concrete production by 10% to 20%. Efficient water management involves optimizing water usage, distribution, and conservation to minimize waste, support sustainability, and meet future needs. In August 2024, Gerdau Graphene, a Brazilian graphene producer, introduced NanoCONS, a graphene-based admixture for precast concrete. This innovation improves concrete strength and durability, reduces porosity, and cuts water consumption by up to 20%, while also accelerating setting time by 30%, facilitating faster construction. NanoCONS further reduces carbon emissions in concrete production by decreasing cement requirements.

In July 2024, Wells, a US-based provider of prefabricated building solutions, acquired GATE Precast for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to extend Wells' geographic footprint and broaden its range of prefabricated building products. By integrating GATE Precast's expertise in precast concrete, the acquisition strengthens Wells' capabilities in delivering comprehensive building solutions across multiple sectors. GATE Precast is a US-based manufacturer of precast concrete systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Precast Concrete Market Characteristics

3. Precast Concrete Market Trends And Strategies

4. Precast Concrete Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and Trade Wars and Tariffs On The Market

4.1. Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism

5. Global Precast Concrete Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Precast Concrete PESTEL Analysis

5.2. Analysis Of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Precast Concrete Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Precast Concrete Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Precast Concrete Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Precast Concrete Total Addressable Market (TAM)

6. Precast Concrete Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Precast Concrete Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Structural Building Components

Architectural Building Components

Transportation Products

Water And Waste Handling Products Other Products

6.2. Global Precast Concrete Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Concrete Masonry Units (CMUS)

Pavers

Retaining Walls Other Types

6.3. Global Precast Concrete Market, Segmentation By Element, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Columns And Beams

Floors And Roofs

Walls And Barriers

Girders

Pipes

Paving Slabs

Utility Vaults Other Elements

6.4. Global Precast Concrete Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Residential

Non-Residential Infrastructure

6.5. Global Precast Concrete Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Structural Building Components, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Precast Concrete Beams

Precast Concrete Columns

Precast Concrete Wall Panels Precast Concrete Slabs

6.6. Global Precast Concrete Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Architectural Building Components, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Precast Concrete Facades

Precast Concrete Cladding

Precast Concrete Cornices and Caps Precast Concrete Stairs

6.7. Global Precast Concrete Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Transportation Products, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Precast Concrete Barriers

Precast Concrete Sound Walls

Precast Concrete Bridge Components Precast Concrete Drainage Systems

6.8. Global Precast Concrete Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Water And Waste Handling Products, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Precast Concrete Manholes

Precast Concrete Tanks

Precast Concrete Pipes Precast Concrete Catch Basins

6.9. Global Precast Concrete Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Other Products, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Precast Concrete Retaining Walls

Precast Concrete Fireproofing Products

Precast Concrete Septic Tanks Precast Concrete Furniture and Fixtures

7-29. Precast Concrete Market Regional And Country Analysis

30. Precast Concrete Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

30.1. Precast Concrete Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Precast Concrete Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Holcim Group Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.2. CRH plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.3. Gulf Precast Concrete Co Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.4. Tindall Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.5. Boral Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

31. Precast Concrete Market Other Major And Innovative Companies

31.1. Forterra Inc

31.2. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V

31.3. Balfour Beatty plc

31.4. Laing O'Rourke

31.5. Olson Precast Company

31.6. Bianco Precast

31.7. Precast Australia Pty Ltd

31.8. Jain Spun Pipe Co

31.9. Reva Engineering Enterprises

31.10. Trilok Precast Private Limited

31.11. Pakona Engineers I Pvt Ltd

31.12. Suryotthan Merchandise Private Limited

31.13. Nova Formworks Private Limited

31.14. Xiamen Zhongjingtai Building Materials Co. Ltd

31.15. Sinomega House (Qingdao) Co. Ltd

32. Global Precast Concrete Market Competitive Benchmarking And Dashboard

33. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Precast Concrete Market

34. Recent Developments In The Precast Concrete Market

35. Precast Concrete Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Precast Concrete Market In 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Precast Concrete Market In 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Precast Concrete Market In 2029 - Growth Strategies

