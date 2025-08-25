UAE: How Women Are Using Whatsapp, Tiktok To Connect With Employers

Some UAE women expats are turning to social media job groups to find work and connect directly with employers. The informal networks, often formed on TikTok and WhatsApp, function like matchmaking platforms where job seekers and recruiters are linked through short videos and group chats.

One of the group's admins, Safia M, who has lived in the UAE for seven years, said the job hunt was never easy.“Finding a job could be one of the most stressful processes, especially for someone who has just arrived and has no family here,” she said. Recalling her journey, she said it took her seven months to land her first role, and nearly a year to secure her second after deciding to move on.

Recommended For You

Having experienced those struggles herself, Safia decided to step in and help other women who were going through the same challenge.“I often see women who arrive here with the will to work, but they don't know where to search. Relying only on job websites is sometimes not enough,” she explained.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Her effort began almost by accident. A friend was searching for a secretary who spoke both French and English. Safia posted a short TikTok video about the vacancy, addressing it“to the girls". The response was overwhelming. Encouraged, she shared another video asking women looking for jobs to leave comments about their skills. In a follow-up, she invited employers to reach out directly.

“People engaged with a simple video on TikTok better than they do with long job ads,” Safia said. Since then, she has turned it into a mission to connect job-seeking women with potential employers through dedicated WhatsApp groups.

One of those women was Elias, who had been considering leaving her previous role as an account manager but was hesitant to leap.“I really wanted to quit, but I was terrified of not finding a job,” she said. Then she came across one of Safia's videos and left a comment: 'If anyone is looking for a cool account manager with three years experience, I'm available.'

The opportunity didn't come right away, but a friendship did. Safia reached out, kept in touch, and a few months later, called Elias with news:“I found you the job.” Today, Elias works as an account manager at an agency and credits the support network with giving her the confidence to move forward.

While these groups are opening doors for many women, experts caution job seekers to remain careful. Social media platforms are not official recruitment channels, and risks such as scams, unpaid trial work, or being asked to pay for job promises can arise. Yet many women say they choose to engage because the process relies on trust and community support.

Recruitment consultant Rania Hussam, who works with mid-level and entry-level placements in Dubai, said such grassroots efforts can be helpful but should not replace formal job searches.“It's encouraging to see women supporting each other, but candidates should always verify offers, never pay for job promises, use established platforms, and when possible, go through registered agencies to ensure their rights are protected,” she said.