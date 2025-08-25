Gunshot Detection Market Reach USD 1.2 Billion By 2031, Key Factors That Are Leading The Industry Globally

Gunshot Detection Market

Rise in acceptance of IoT and surge in cases of shooting which has resulted in the growing use of gunshot detection systems to boost the global market trends.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gunshot detection market size was generated $0.58 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample -The gunshot detection market is expected to showcase a growth rate of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period, backed by the rise in the installation of these systems across the globe. Rise in incidents of homicide across the globe, and increase in demand to establish a safe and secure environment support the growth of the gunshot detection market. There is an average of more than 19,000 firearm homicides and more than 1 million emergency department visits for assault cases across the U.S. in a year. These staggering numbers have allowed several nations to rapidly adopt gunshot detection systems in outdoor and public places. For instance., in September 2018, Shotspotter received a contract worth $23 million to install outdoor gunshot detection systems. The company now operates its network of gunshot detection systems from Chicago and New York City under the contract.Furthermore, the integration of gunshot detection systems by range of government and military agencies further bolsters its market demand during the forecast period. Miniaturization of gunshot detection system, allowing it to be portable is one of the major factors driving the market penetration of gunshot detection system in military and government verticals. Companies across the globe are trying different avenues to ensure operational efficiency of gunshot detections using minimal resources. Amidst the race of miniaturization of this system, in March 2022, Shotspotter announced their plan to integrate gunshot detection in mobile phones. The contract is expected to be inked at the value of $525 thousand.Buy This Research Report: /purchase-optionsThe report offers a detailed segmentation of the global gunshot detection market based on product, application, installation, system, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global gunshot detection market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The key players analyzed in the global gunshot detection market report include 3xLOGIC, Inc., Alarm Systems, Inc., AmberBox, Inc., Databuoy Corporation, Information System Technologies Inc., QinetiQ Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safe Zone Technologies, Inc., Shooter Detection Systems, and ShotSpotter Inc.The report analyzes these key players in the global gunshot detection industry . These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.Trending Reports:North America Gunshot Detection Market :Shooting and Gun Accessories Market :

