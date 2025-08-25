403
Canada Grants Support Package to Ukraine
(MENAFN) During a recent visit to Kyiv, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled a CA$2 billion ($1.46 billion) military support package for Ukraine, coinciding with the country’s 34th Independence Day.
This latest pledge reinforces Canada's ongoing commitment to Ukraine's defense and was initially promised at the G7 Summit in June.
The extensive assistance plan includes CA$835 million earmarked for essential supplies.
These include armored vehicles, life-saving medical gear, spare components, small arms, ammunition, and explosives.
Additionally, the package aims to enhance Ukraine’s drone capabilities, as detailed by the prime minister's office.
Roughly CA$680 million from the aid is designated for acquiring NATO-endorsed defense gear from the United States, focusing specifically on bolstering Ukraine's air defense systems.
A further CA$220 million is directed toward advancing drone, counter-drone, and electronic warfare technologies, with joint projects planned between Ukrainian and Canadian sectors.
Moreover, CA$165 million is being invested in Canada’s participation in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group Capability Coalitions. Another CA$100 million is allocated for ammunition, as part of the Czech Ammunition Initiative.
In addition to military support, Carney disclosed over CA$31 million in humanitarian aid.
This portion includes funding for "initiatives to counter digital attacks and evolving threats to Ukrainian democracy," underlining Canada’s commitment to supporting Ukraine on multiple fronts.
