403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Discusses Forcing Ukraine into Compromise
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on Sunday that his nation will “never again be forced” into making concessions, as international diplomatic initiatives, primarily led by the United States, persist in trying to bring an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Speaking in a video message on Ukraine’s Independence Day, Zelenskyy stated firmly, “Ukraine will never again be forced in history to endure the shame that the Russians call a ‘compromise.’ We need a just peace. Our future will be decided by us alone. And the world knows it. And the world respects it.”
Zelenskyy emphasized that both the United States and European nations share the belief that although Kyiv has “not yet fully won,” it will “certainly not lose.”
His comments follow continued Russian claims of territorial gains in the war-ravaged region. Stressing his country’s strength, he said, “Ukraine has secured its independence. Ukraine is not a victim; it is a fighter. Ukraine does not beg; it offers.”
He expressed confidence that Kyiv will ultimately secure a “sustainable, reliable, long-lasting peace,” underpinned by “strong” security commitments.
The Ukrainian leader also described the broader vision for his nation, stating that the ultimate objective is to build a “strong Ukraine, an equal Ukraine, a European Ukraine, an independent Ukraine” — a legacy he hopes to pass on to future generations.
Meanwhile, diplomatic maneuvers have intensified since US President Donald Trump began his second term in January, aiming to broker an end to the conflict.
Progress reportedly accelerated after a significant summit on August 15 in Alaska between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by a high-level meeting in the Oval Office that included Trump, Zelenskyy, and several European leaders.
Speaking in a video message on Ukraine’s Independence Day, Zelenskyy stated firmly, “Ukraine will never again be forced in history to endure the shame that the Russians call a ‘compromise.’ We need a just peace. Our future will be decided by us alone. And the world knows it. And the world respects it.”
Zelenskyy emphasized that both the United States and European nations share the belief that although Kyiv has “not yet fully won,” it will “certainly not lose.”
His comments follow continued Russian claims of territorial gains in the war-ravaged region. Stressing his country’s strength, he said, “Ukraine has secured its independence. Ukraine is not a victim; it is a fighter. Ukraine does not beg; it offers.”
He expressed confidence that Kyiv will ultimately secure a “sustainable, reliable, long-lasting peace,” underpinned by “strong” security commitments.
The Ukrainian leader also described the broader vision for his nation, stating that the ultimate objective is to build a “strong Ukraine, an equal Ukraine, a European Ukraine, an independent Ukraine” — a legacy he hopes to pass on to future generations.
Meanwhile, diplomatic maneuvers have intensified since US President Donald Trump began his second term in January, aiming to broker an end to the conflict.
Progress reportedly accelerated after a significant summit on August 15 in Alaska between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by a high-level meeting in the Oval Office that included Trump, Zelenskyy, and several European leaders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment