Syrian Leader Indicates Advanced Discussions on Security Deal with Israel
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa indicated Sunday that significant progress is underway regarding a potential security agreement with Israel, local media reported.
Speaking to an Arab media delegation, al-Sharaa told media there are “advanced discussions on a possible security agreement between Damascus and Tel Aviv,” adding that “any understanding will be based on the 1974 truce line.”
He affirmed his commitment to Syria’s interests, stating he would not hesitate to accept “any agreement or decision that serves Syria’s and the region’s interests.”
Earlier this week, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met with an Israeli delegation in Paris to discuss de-escalation measures, noninterference in Syrian affairs, and steps toward regional stability, a local news agency reported.
The agency said the talks also focused on “monitoring the ceasefire in Suwayda province in southern Syria and reactivating the 1974 agreement.”
According to the report, these US-mediated negotiations form part of broader diplomatic efforts “to bolster security and stability in Syria and preserve its unity and territorial integrity.”
The 1974 Syria-Israel Disengagement Agreement, established after the 1973 October war, was designed to separate combat forces and halt direct conflict between the two countries.
This agreement set two key lines—the Alpha and Bravo lines—separating Syrian and Israeli military positions, with a buffer zone overseen by the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) positioned between them.
