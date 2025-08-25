403
Jordan-Bryant Card Shatters Records with USD12.9M Sale
(MENAFN) A rare basketball trading card bearing both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's autographs and jersey patches has sold for a record-setting $12.932 million, becoming the most expensive sports card ever auctioned.
The sale occurred during Heritage Auctions’ Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction on Saturday in Dallas, Texas. The auction house announced the historic result the following day via X, the social media platform owned by US company X.
"Bids for the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant #DL-KM Signed soared like the players it depicts until it reached $12,932,000," Heritage Auctions stated.
The 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs card features portraits of both NBA icons, their authentic signatures, and logo patches from game-worn jerseys. It is the only known card of its kind to combine both players, with Jordan’s patch being a distinctive gold variant.
The staggering figure more than doubled the previous high for an NBA card, which stood at $5.2 million. It also edged past the $12.6 million fetched by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card in 2022, making this the most valuable sports card ever sold.
Now ranked as the second-priciest piece of sports memorabilia in history, the card sits just behind Babe Ruth’s 1932 World Series jersey, which sold for $24.12 million in 2024.
The identity of the buyer remains undisclosed.
Jordan, widely regarded as the greatest NBA player of all time, secured six championships during his career. Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, was a five-time NBA champion and remains one of the sport’s most revered figures.
