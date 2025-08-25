Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Air Raids on Yemen’s Capital Kill Four


2025-08-25 03:33:57
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from Israeli air raids on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, has climbed to four, with 67 others wounded, officials from the Houthi-controlled Health Ministry reported to media late Sunday.

Authorities warned the death toll might rise as several injured remain in critical condition.

Sunday afternoon’s strikes targeted key infrastructure including fuel and power plants, the presidential palace complex, and various civilian sites, according to Houthi sources.

Israel’s military released a statement explaining the operation as a direct retaliation against repeated missile assaults launched by Yemen’s Houthis targeting Israeli territory.

In response, the Houthis pledged to escalate their actions, stating that they would continue targeting Israel and Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea until the war in Gaza ends and the blockade on the territory is lifted.

