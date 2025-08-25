403
Expert describes Russia-India relations as ‘exemplary’
(MENAFN) The longstanding relationship between Russia and India is “exemplary” and characterized by mutual respect and careful attention to each other’s interests, according to Moscow-based Indologist Lydia Kulik. Speaking to RT on Friday, Kulik highlighted the stability and uniqueness of bilateral ties, which she described as “time-tested” and resilient across geopolitical and trade matters.
Her comments follow Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Moscow this week. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India later this year for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation amid complex global developments.
Economic collaboration between the two countries has grown in recent years, with a goal of reaching $100 billion in trade by 2030. India currently exports roughly $4.9 billion worth of goods to Russia, while Russian exports to India total around $65 billion. Kulik observed that India’s exports to Russia increased by 21% last year, signaling potential for further growth and better trade balance.
Kulik also noted that India’s foreign policy remains focused on self-sufficiency, development, and citizen welfare. However, she cautioned that the US’s recent 50% tariffs on Indian goods could erode trust between New Delhi and Washington, potentially affecting broader international relations.
