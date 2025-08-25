China Wraps Up Media Exchange Program Featuring Arab Journalists

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beijing, Aug. 25 (Petra) -- A two-week media exchange program hosted in Beijing concluded on Monday, bringing together around 30 journalists from across the Arab world, including representatives from the Jordan News Agency (Petra) and Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTV).Organized by the Education and Training Center of the China International Communications Group, the program aimed to build media skills, promote cultural understanding, and deepen media cooperation between China and Arab countries.Participants from Jordan, Palestine, Iraq, Bahrain, and Tunisia took part in workshops, expert-led seminars, and field visits to Chinese media, cultural, and industrial institutions. The initiative offered an immersive experience into China's communication landscape and broader development journey.At the closing ceremony, Li Hengtian, Deputy Director of the Center for International Studies and Advanced Training, emphasized that such programs foster long-term partnerships and mutual growth between China and the Arab world. He highlighted the value of journalists seeing China's technological and industrial progress firsthand, beyond what's typically conveyed through international media.Yin Ying, Director of the Training Department, noted that the program sparked meaningful dialogue and mutual learning, allowing participants to experience China's culture and diversity while sharing insights from their own countries.Speaking on behalf of the Jordanian delegation, journalist Basma Tantour reflected on the program as a valuable opportunity for participants to engage closely with China's approach to development and its evolving media landscape. She highlighted that the experience not only broadened professional perspectives but also laid the foundation for deeper Arab–Chinese media collaboration.Tantour emphasized the vital role of media in building bridges between cultures and presenting an authentic image of people and societies. She noted that the hands-on nature of the program, including visits to key sites, offered participants a firsthand look at China's efforts in poverty reduction, rural development, and environmental sustainability. According to her, this immersive experience marked the beginning of what could become a wider and more meaningful partnership between media institutions in Jordan and China.Participants agreed the program served as a powerful platform for cross-cultural dialogue and professional growth, calling for more such initiatives to strengthen Arab–Chinese media collaboration.