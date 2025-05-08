Nepal Expresses Concern On Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, May 8 (IANS) Nepal on Thursday expressed deep concerns about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam in which 26 innocent civilians, including a Nepali national named Sudeep Neupane, were killed.

The reaction followed after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targetting nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the dastardly April 22 terror attack.

“During this tragic period, Nepal and India stood in solidarity, united in shared grief and suffering. It may be recalled that Nepal had immediately and unequivocally condemned the barbaric terrorist attack, consistent with its resolute stance against all forms of terrorism," Nepal's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Nepal stands together with all in the fight against terrorism. In line with its principled position, Nepal shall not allow any inimical forces to use its soil against its neighbouring countries. Nepal hopes for de-escalation of tension and affirms its commitment to lasting peace and stability in the region," the statement added.

Earlier, massive protests were held in Nepal, including outside the Pakistani Embassy in Kathmandu, condemning the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in India following the heinous Pahalgam terror attack.

Several Nepali civil society organisations and party representatives, including Rastriya Prajatantra Party leaders, participated in the march against the deadly terror attack, which was carried out by four terrorists, two of them from Pakistan.

The protestors were seen carrying several banners that read "Justice for Sudeep Neupane", raising slogans against Pakistan and beating Pakistani Army General Asim Munir's photo with shoes and slippers.

In the aftermath of the attack, Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli also called PM Narendra Modi to strongly condemn the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district and extend his condolences on the loss of precious lives.

Oli then termed the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as“heinous” and spoke in detail with Prime Minister Modi on the issue.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, and the tri-services operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

The operation targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups responsible for the April 22 terror attack.

The Indian government said that it has exercised its right to respond to dastardly acts of terror emanating from the neighbouring nation.

Operation Sindoor marks one of India's most assertive cross-border military responses since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.