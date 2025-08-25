403
Netanyahu’s New Demands Stall Ceasefire Progress
(MENAFN) Almost a week has passed since Hamas agreed to the most recent Gaza truce proposal brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, yet Israel has not issued a formal response.
This lack of action stands in contrast to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assertion that he is “immediately” launching talks to free all hostages and bring the conflict to a close.
This silence signals a profound transformation in Israel’s strategy, one that has perplexed both negotiators and the families of the captives.
These families have accused Netanyahu of forsaking and endangering their loved ones by refusing to commit to the deal.
For a year and a half, Netanyahu had only agreed to limited and phased ceasefires. However, he is now insisting on a broad, all-encompassing pact that would ensure the freedom of every hostage and a total end to the war — under conditions set by Israel.
This shift in policy is unfolding while the Israeli leader pushes forward with plans for a large-scale military operation in Gaza City, implementing a dual-track approach: negotiating while simultaneously intensifying military efforts to “defeat Hamas.”
On Thursday, Netanyahu announced that he had directed his delegation to begin negotiations right away for the return of all hostages and the conclusion of hostilities in Gaza. However, he made no reference to the existing proposal, which offers a temporary pause in fighting in return for the release of half the hostages.
This current proposal is closely aligned with the 60-day ceasefire Netanyahu accepted the previous month.
The latest version includes terms more advantageous to Israel, as Hamas agreed to concessions regarding the number of prisoners to be freed and adjustments to the size of the security buffer zone.
