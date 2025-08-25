Lulu Hypermarket Unveils 'Back To School Savers' Campaign Across Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Hypermarket, one of the most trusted retail names in the region, has officially launched its much-anticipated 'Back to School Savers' campaign across all lulu hypermarkets in Qatar.

This seasonal promotion aims to support students and families by offering high-quality products at exceptional value, making the back-to-school shopping experience both affordable and enjoyable.

From early learners to university students, LuLu Hypermarket presents a one-stop destination for all academic and lifestyle essentials. The curated collection includes everything from laptops, tablets, and printers to stationery, backpacks, water bottles, lunchboxes, footwear, and more - all sourced from globally recognized brands.

Among the featured names this year are Reebok, Faber-Castell, Staedtler, Wagon R, Eten, Ferrari, Wildcraft, American Tourister, Beelite, Cortigiani, Win Plus, Pilot, UHU, Maxi, Cello, Maped, Lumberjack, Skechers, Play-Doh, and many others. This extensive brand lineup ensures shoppers can choose items that meet their expectations for quality, functionality, and style. Our objective is to simplify the back-to-school shopping process by offering great savings, trusted products, and the convenience of finding everything under one roof,” said a LuLu Hypermarket Qatar spokesperson.“We want families to enjoy a rewarding and stress-free shopping experience while ensuring their children are ready to succeed in the new academic year.

Adding even more value and excitement to this promotion, Lulu Hypermarket Qatar has introduced several special offers. Shoppers can take advantage of the latest electronic and gadget tech deals promotion until September 9, as well as enjoy 33% savings on 33 selected brands, exclusively for Lulu Loyalty customers, valid until 27 August.