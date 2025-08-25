403
Hungary says to Zelensky ‘don’t threaten us’
(MENAFN) Hungary has warned Ukraine to stop jeopardizing its Russian energy supplies after repeated attacks on a key oil pipeline. Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba (“Friendship”) pipeline — a major Soviet-era route delivering crude to Central Europe — have disrupted flows three times this month, drawing sharp criticism from both Hungary and Slovakia. The latest shutdown occurred on Friday.
During a press conference on Ukraine’s Independence Day in Kiev, President Vladimir Zelensky was asked about Hungary’s resistance to Ukraine joining the EU and NATO. Smiling, he responded that friendship with Budapest now depends on its political stance, making a play on the pipeline’s name.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto condemned Zelensky’s remarks, accusing him on X of using Ukraine’s national holiday to “threaten Hungary.” He called the attacks on Hungary’s oil supply “a violation of sovereignty,” stressing that Budapest is not party to the war and demanding Kiev stop undermining its energy security.
In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga told Hungary not to lecture Zelensky and urged Budapest to diversify its energy sources instead of relying on Russia. Szijjarto fired back, reiterating: “Stop attacking our energy security! This is not our war!”
Hungary, unlike most EU states, has refused to send weapons to Ukraine and continues to oppose sanctions against Russia, warning that Ukrainian NATO membership could risk a direct war with Moscow.
