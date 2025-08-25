Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Conducts Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa

2025-08-25 02:55:00
(MENAFN) Israeli fighter jets carried out a series of airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on Sunday, targeting both government and military facilities, according to a media outlet controlled by the Houthis.

Witnesses described multiple blasts across central, southern, and southwestern parts of the city. The strikes reportedly hit the presidential palace, the Capital Secretariat, the headquarters of the state oil company, fuel storage sites, and electrical infrastructure. Locals said they saw fires at multiple impact zones, and the sound of ambulances could be heard as emergency crews rushed to assist. Medical sources confirmed that there were casualties, though no official figures have been announced.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz acknowledged the operation in a formal statement but did not disclose further specifics. media later reported that the strikes had concluded, confirming that targets included electrical plants, the presidential compound, and an oil storage facility.

This escalation follows a hypersonic ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi forces at Tel Aviv on Friday. The missile caused property damage through shrapnel impact but resulted in no fatalities.

Since November 2023, the Houthis—who maintain control over much of northern Yemen, including Sanaa and the strategic port city of Hodeidah—have consistently targeted Israel, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Israel has responded with a series of retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi-controlled regions.

