Flipkart To Create Over 2.2 Lakh Additional Seasonal Job Opportunities This Festive Season

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Ahead of the forthcoming festive season, Flipkart is scaling employment opportunities, infrastructure, and tech deployments across 28 states with the creation of over 2.2 lakh additional seasonal job opportunities, expanded last-mile reach, and inclusive hiring across Tier 2 and 3 cities, the e-commerce giant said on Monday.

Employment opportunities have been created across the supply chain, logistics, and last-mile delivery roles, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

The hiring is being done ahead of 'The Big Billion Days', Flipkart's annual comprehensive discounted sales event.

According to the company, 15 per cent of new hires are first-time workforce entrants; roles include pickers, packers, sorters, and delivery executives, and there is a significant increase in hiring of women, PwDs and LGBTQIA+ associates compared to last year.

“At Flipkart, The Big Billion Days is a celebration of scale, speed, and shared progress. This year, we have strengthened our capabilities ahead of the festive season, focusing on building an inclusive workforce, expanding our supply chain people network, and creating more inclusive job opportunities in the ecosystem, backed by technology and sustainable practices," said Seema Nair, CHRO at Flipkart.

"Our focus on festive readiness is on creating lasting value for the communities and partners who power our network and daily deliveries", she added.

Flipkart's logistics network, which covers all serviceable pincodes, will see the expansion of 650 new festive-only delivery hubs in cities such as Siliguri, Kundli, Jakhar, including Tier 2 and 3 cities, directly and positively impacting the seasonal job ecosystem, the e-commerce platform stated.

"Additionally, through the Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA), Flipkart has trained thousands of candidates so far and plans to upskill 10,000 additional associates by the end of 2025," the company said.

The e-commerce firm further said that over 6,000 students pursuing graduation have been trained on supply chain operations through a combination of digital and classroom training.