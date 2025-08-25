403
51Talk Strengthens Its Leadership in Saudi Arabia: August Citywide Campaign and Local Investment Redefine 1-on-1 Online English Education
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 24th August 2025 – 51Talk, Saudi Arabia’s leading 1-on-1 online English education platform, has reaffirmed its leadership in the Kingdom through a series of landmark initiatives this August. Since entering the Saudi market in 2022, 51Talk has been dedicated to providing high-quality, trustworthy English learning experiences for children, young professionals, and family users, combining global teaching resources with localized operations to become one of the most recognized names in Saudi Arabia’s edtech sector.
On August 16, the company illuminated Riyadh’s iconic Kingdom Tower with its bold branding and the slogan “Your Confidence Starts with Your Language.” This striking visual display marked the official highlight of its Back-to-School campaign and attracted attention across the education and business community.
At the same time, 51Talk launched a large-scale outdoor advertising campaign across Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. Covering prime commercial districts, transportation hubs, and family-centered areas, the campaign has significantly increased brand awareness and underscored 51Talk’s positioning as the Kingdom’s #1 professional platform for 1-on-1 online English education.
Further strengthening its local presence, 51Talk is preparing to open its flagship learning center at Park Avenue in Riyadh, which will also serve as the company’s Middle East headquarters. This milestone will enhance localized service capabilities and provide a new hub for student support, family engagement, and community interaction. In addition, through interactive booths at Panorama Mall and participation in the Education Expo, the brand showcased the advantages of its immersive 1-on-1 online teaching model to hundreds of Saudi families.
These initiatives reflect 51Talk’s long-term investment and commitment to the Kingdom. In July, the company officially established its Riyadh office to further support Saudi Arabia’s digital education transformation. Around the same time, 51Talk’s brand ambassador, Dr. Yasser Al Hazimi, visited the company’s international R&D headquarters in Beijing, where he explored the latest innovations and shared insights to better align programs with the needs of Saudi students.
“We believe that confidence starts with language, and English learning is a vital bridge to future opportunities,” said Jack Huang, Founder and CEO of 51Talk. “Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing markets for digital education, and 51Talk has become the #1 platform in the Kingdom for 1-on-1 online English learning. Through our Back-to-School campaign, we aim to help more students, youth, and families ‘Start it Right’ this academic season with confidence.”
Prof. Yasser bin Badr Al Hazimi, education expert, consultant, and 51Talk brand ambassador in Saudi Arabia, added:
“During my recent visit to 51Talk’s International R&D Headquarters in Beijing, I witnessed the company’s strong innovation capacity, operational efficiency, and its particular focus on the Saudi market. The team’s dedication to aligning with Saudi students’ needs and national values was impressive. 51Talk is not just a language-learning platform; it is an opportunity to empower the new generation with the skills of the future. I am proud to support this mission and look forward to its positive impact on our students and children.”
With more than 40 million learners worldwide and rapid growth across the Middle East, 51Talk continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner in advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 education objectives. By combining landmark visibility on Kingdom Tower, large-scale outdoor campaigns, flagship openings, and interactive family engagement, 51Talk reaffirms its leadership in shaping the future of English education in the Kingdom.
To make English learning more accessible, 51Talk is now inviting Saudi users to download the 51Talk App and register for a free trial lesson, giving students, young professionals, and families the chance to experience the benefits of personalized 1-on-1 learning and confidently begin their language journey.
