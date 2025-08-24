Russian FM Lavrov Accuses West, Zelensky Of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Aug 25 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Western nations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of obstructing peace talks on Ukraine in an interview.

Speaking to Russia-1 TV, on Sunday, Lavrov said Western countries "are just looking for an excuse to prevent negotiations." He added that Zelensky is "acting stubborn" and demanding an immediate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov said European countries were trying to undermine the progress made by Putin and US President Donald Trump, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the diplomatic initiative, initially launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the Alaska Summit, had been productive. He added that efforts to obstruct the negotiations would be“thwarted”.

Lavrov recalled that Putin had described the Alaska Summit as“fruitful” and emphasised the need to“turn the page” and resume cooperation between Russia and the United States.

Lavrov also criticised Zelensky for trying to“shift the focus” away from domestic issues in Ukraine, particularly the treatment of the Russian language and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The Russian Foreign Minister argued that Ukraine's laws banning the Russian language and suppressing the canonical Church constituted“gross violations of the UN Charter”.

Trump met with Putin in Alaska on August 15 for talks, though no deal was reached. The US president also met with Zelensky and European leaders the following Monday in Washington.