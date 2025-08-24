Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia And Ukraine Conduct Prisoner Exchange With UAE Mediation

Russia And Ukraine Conduct Prisoner Exchange With UAE Mediation


2025-08-24 03:08:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews) An exchange of prisoners of war has taken place between Russia and Ukraine under the“146 for 146” rule, Azernews reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the development, noting that Russian servicemen released as part of the exchange are currently in Belarus, where they are being provided with psychological and medical assistance. The ministry added that the servicemen will later be transferred to Defense Ministry medical institutions for treatment and rehabilitation.

In addition to the exchange of military personnel, Ukraine also handed over eight civilians - residents of Russia's Kursk region - to the Russian side.

The Russian Defense Ministry underlined that the exchange was made possible with the humanitarian mediation of the United Arab Emirates, which has repeatedly facilitated dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv in past humanitarian initiatives.

MENAFN24082025000195011045ID1109968812

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search