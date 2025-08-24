APN Consultative Session Explores Roadmap For Food Sovereignty, Agriculture

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 24 (Petra) – The Arab Group for the Protection of Nature (APN) on Sunday held a consultative session in Amman under the title "Agriculture in Jordan: A Dialogue Roundtable", to discuss strategies for strengthening food sovereignty and formulating a roadmap for the development of the agricultural sector.Assistant Secretary-General for Projects and Rural Development at the Ministry of Agriculture, Khaled Haisa, said the meeting provided a platform to exchange expertise and ideas on boosting agricultural productivity and developing value chains, underscoring the ministry's commitment to integrate the session's recommendations into its upcoming ten-year strategy in line with the Economic Modernization Vision.APN President Razan Zaiter stressed that equitable sustainable development requires the participation of government institutions, civil society, and research sectors in setting priorities, strategies, implementation, monitoring, and accountability, adding that reinforcing local food systems is central to achieving food sovereignty.APN General Director Mariam Jaajaa outlined the historical, economic, and political factors shaping Jordan's agricultural sector, highlighting its challenges and opportunities in advancing food security and sustainable development.Participants identified key challenges confronting farmers, particularly smallholders, including financing, marketing, labor, and water scarcity. Farmer Ahmed Hawarat said financing remained the most pressing obstacle, calling for the establishment of cooperatives to facilitate access to inputs and markets.Farmer Aida Duaisat from the Southern Jordan Valley called for greater support through rehabilitating agricultural ponds, expanding irrigation networks, planting fruit trees, and offering training programs to empower women and promote their food products.Specialized workshops addressed issues related to land, seeds, wheat, water, pesticides, fertilizers, financing, food processing, and marketing, with the aim of producing practical recommendations to advance the agricultural sector and enhance food sovereignty.