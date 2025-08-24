Did You Know Of 'Collect On Return' Service At HIA's Qatar Duty Free?

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Passengers travelling through Hamad International Airport (HIA) have now the option to enjoy a more convenient shopping experience with Qatar Duty Free's (QDF) recently introduced 'Collect on Return' service.

The service allows departing passengers to shop at HIA without the concern of carrying additional weight or luxury goods during their journey. Instead, purchased items are securely stored and made available for collection upon the passenger's return to Qatar, at a designated point in the Arrivals terminal near the baggage carousels.



E-gate access for children streamlines family travel at HIA

Digital services ease municipal transactions

MoCI tightens oversight of car agencies to protect consumer rights Mysterious 'Dawam' signs puzzling Doha

Read Also

The service applies to a wide range of goods, including luxury items, electronics, cosmetics, or souvenirs. However, items such as chewing tobacco, cigarettes, and alcohol are excluded, while cigars are limited to a maximum of 50 sticks.

QDF clarified that the service is available exclusively to passengers arriving through HIA's Arrivals Terminal. Uncollected items must be coordinated with customer service, as purchases cannot be retrieved once passengers pass through customs.

The service reflects QDF's efforts to simplify and enhance the travel experience, adding to the many services that make HIA one of the world's most passenger-friendly airports.