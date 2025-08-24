403
Trump Appoints Sergio Gor as Ambassador, Special Envoy
(MENAFN) United States President Donald Trump has officially revealed the selection of a new ambassador to India, as well as a special envoy responsible for South and Central Asian affairs.
The individual chosen for this dual role is Sergio Gor, a native of Uzbekistan, once part of the Soviet Union.
Gor has been a key figure within the Trump administration, previously serving as the Director of Presidential Personnel. In that capacity, he has overseen recruitment efforts and earned recognition as one of Trump’s most dependable confidants.
Trump took to social media to share the news, describing Gor as a “great friend” and a steadfast supporter. He commended Gor’s commitment and his contributions during his tenure in the administration.
“Sergio’s role as Director of Presidential Personnel has been essential to delivering on the unprecedented Mandate that we received from the American People,” the president noted on Friday.
Emphasizing the strategic importance of South and Central Asia, Trump added, “For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”
This nomination arrives at a time of diplomatic friction between Washington and New Delhi.
The Trump administration has recently considered imposing significant tariffs on Indian exports and has expressed disapproval of India’s continued energy dealings with Russia.
According to a source cited by a news outlet, the appointment of Gor is intended to serve as “a powerful signal to the Modi government” that talks must be taken seriously and that the communication is “coming from the president” himself.
