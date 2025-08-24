Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-24 05:35:01
(MENAFN) Mali joined Russia in observing National Flag Day on August 22, holding a colorful celebration in the capital, Bamako, featuring horseback performances, music, and traditional dance. The event was organized by the Russian House in Mali alongside a local equestrian club.

Young riders wore shirts displaying the Russian tricolor, while performers danced to the popular Russian song “Matushka-Zemlya” (“Mother Earth”).

Aliou Tounkara, a member of Mali’s National Transitional Council and head of the Russian House in Mali, extended his greetings: “Dear friends, I congratulate you on this famous holiday – the Day of the Flag of the Russian Federation. We are grateful to Russia. Long live Russian-Malian friendship!”

The Russian tricolor dates back to the 18th century, was abandoned after the 1917 revolution, and reinstated following the Soviet Union’s collapse. National Flag Day was established in 1994 by Boris Yeltsin to honor the flag’s revival. In 2000, President Vladimir Putin signed a law confirming the modern design, with white symbolizing freedom and independence, blue representing faith and loyalty, and red signifying statehood and strength.

