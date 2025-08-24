403
Gabbard states deep state rooted in US intel community
(MENAFN) US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has accused deep state actors of embedding themselves within the US intelligence community, injecting partisan opinions into intelligence products, and undermining the American public.
Speaking to FOX Business on Thursday, Gabbard said these actors have created entrenched “pockets” within agencies, politicizing their roles and overriding the impartial mission of the intelligence community. “These are dangerous people because they believe their views supersede the US Constitution and the elected leadership of the country, including the president,” she said.
Gabbard criticized the intelligence community for straying from its core mandate of discovering and reporting the truth, asserting that transparency is the key to accountability and meaningful reform.
Earlier this week, Gabbard revoked security clearances for 37 current and former intelligence officials, accusing them of politicizing and manipulating intelligence. The list included prominent figures such as former NSA deputy director Richard Ledgett, former Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence Brett Holmgren, and former Principal Deputy Director of DNI Stephanie O’Sullivan. Gabbard described the move as the first step in rooting out deep state influence and restoring the integrity of US national security operations.
