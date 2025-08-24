Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gabbard states deep state rooted in US intel community

Gabbard states deep state rooted in US intel community


2025-08-24 04:04:37
(MENAFN) US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has accused deep state actors of embedding themselves within the US intelligence community, injecting partisan opinions into intelligence products, and undermining the American public.

Speaking to FOX Business on Thursday, Gabbard said these actors have created entrenched “pockets” within agencies, politicizing their roles and overriding the impartial mission of the intelligence community. “These are dangerous people because they believe their views supersede the US Constitution and the elected leadership of the country, including the president,” she said.

Gabbard criticized the intelligence community for straying from its core mandate of discovering and reporting the truth, asserting that transparency is the key to accountability and meaningful reform.

Earlier this week, Gabbard revoked security clearances for 37 current and former intelligence officials, accusing them of politicizing and manipulating intelligence. The list included prominent figures such as former NSA deputy director Richard Ledgett, former Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence Brett Holmgren, and former Principal Deputy Director of DNI Stephanie O’Sullivan. Gabbard described the move as the first step in rooting out deep state influence and restoring the integrity of US national security operations.

MENAFN24082025000045015687ID1109967343

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search