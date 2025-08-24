17,000 Participants Join 'A Flower Each Spring' Programme With Support From Awqaf

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2024 edition of the environmental programme“A Flower Each Spring” attracted nearly 17,000 participants across its diverse activities, organized by the Friends of the Environment Center with support from the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

The partnership marked a significant step forward in environmental action, contributing to Qatar's sustainability agenda and reinforcing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to climate action, marine life, and terrestrial ecosystems.

Chairman of the Friends of the Environment Center and Head of the“A Flower Each Spring” Committee, Dr. Saif bin Ali Al Hajri said that the Awqaf's support enabled the launch of impactful initiatives, most notably the mangrove planting project along Qatar's coasts-underscoring the country's commitment to preserving biodiversity and marine ecosystems.

He emphasized that the programme went beyond awareness campaigns to include hands-on workshops, training lectures, and large-scale field activities. These efforts engaged school and university students, along with 400 children from 10 countries through the“Childhood and Environment” initiative, which addressed topics such as climate change, pollution, and recycling through interactive activities, drawings, handicrafts, and competitions.

Dr. Al Hajri highlighted that these activities directly support Qatar National Vision 2030, which places environmental sustainability as one of its four key pillars. Through tree-planting campaigns, awareness workshops, and interactive youth programmes, the initiative has successfully integrated sustainability practices into schools, homes, universities, and local communities.

The programme also included specialized training sessions under the summer programme of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, titled“Qatar's Environment from Land to Sea.” Seventy-seven students from preparatory and secondary schools participated, gaining not only knowledge but also guidance toward pursuing future careers in environmental fields.

According to Dr. Al Hajri, the programme's initiatives align with global sustainability goals, particularly in climate action, life below water, and life on land, by protecting coastal ecosystems, preserving marine habitats, and safeguarding Qatar's native plant biodiversity.

He praised the pivotal role of endowers, describing them as key partners in protecting the environment for future generations.“Your support for these initiatives is a long-term investment in Qatar's future,” he said.“It has allowed us to transform environmental values into practical action, both locally and internationally, strengthening Qatar's global presence in environmental stewardship and advancing sustainable development.”