Dutch Foreign Minister Quits
(MENAFN) Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Caspar Veldkamp has stepped down after his efforts to introduce extra actions targeting Israel were blocked by allies in the ruling coalition.
As reported by local media, Veldkamp stated that while the administration had already made substantial efforts, he felt increasing pressure to respond more forcefully to developments in Gaza City and the West Bank.
However, with the VVD and BBB parties rejecting any new initiatives, Veldkamp expressed that he no longer believed he could carry out his objectives and chose to resign.
His departure came after he had pledged to the Dutch Parliament that he would pursue what he described as “necessary” measures against Israel — a commitment made without prior agreement from his governing partners.
Following Veldkamp’s exit over the stalled actions against Israel, the Dutch political group NSC announced the withdrawal of all its ministers and junior ministers from the interim administration.
NSC head and Deputy Prime Minister Eddy van Hijum stated the party could no longer credibly remain part of the government, declaring: "The Israeli government’s actions violate international treaties. A line must be drawn.”
These resignations leave major departments — including those overseeing Internal Affairs, Education, and Public Health — without leadership, deepening the instability of the already weakened caretaker cabinet led by Prime Minister Dick Schoof.
Both VVD and BBB denounced NSC’s move, labeling it as "irresponsible."
