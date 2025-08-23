403
Libya’s interior Ministry blocks missle assault in Tripoli Foiled
(MENAFN) Libya’s Interior Ministry announced early Friday that it had prevented a missile attack targeting the UN mission headquarters in Tripoli.
“An attempt to target the headquarters of the UN mission with an SPG (self-propelled gun) missile was thwarted,” the ministry said.
A residence in the Janzour district was hit, though no damage was reported. Authorities also seized a Toyota Camry carrying two additional rockets and a launchpad used in the attack, and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.
The ministry emphasized its firm stance against criminals, stating there will be “no tolerance for criminals and outlaws” and reaffirming its commitment to protecting international missions and embassies.
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) confirmed on X that a missile had been fired near its compound during a briefing by UN Special Representative Hanna Tetteh to the Security Council, but no damage occurred.
During the briefing, Tetteh outlined a roadmap for forming a unified government in Libya following recent municipal elections, which are seen as a critical step toward strengthening local governance and resolving the country’s prolonged transitional period.
