Hungary claims Ukraine launching new assault on main pipeline to EU
(MENAFN) Russian oil deliveries to Hungary have been suspended after Ukraine launched its third attack this month on the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reported on Friday. The strike was also confirmed by Slovak authorities.
The Druzhba pipeline, one of the world’s longest energy networks, spans around 4,000 km (2,485 miles), transporting crude from Russia and Kazakhstan to refineries in Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany, and Poland. Passing through Ukraine, it serves as the primary route for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.
Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian energy infrastructure during the conflict, with the most recent attacks on Druzhba occurring on August 13 and 18. Kiev acknowledged using drones to strike a distribution station in Russia’s Bryansk Region, endangering crucial energy supplies to Hungary and Slovakia.
“This is yet another attack on our country’s energy security – another attempt to drag us into the war,” Szijjarto said on Facebook, noting the strike occurred near the Russian-Belarusian border. Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova confirmed transfers were halted while the damage was assessed.
Beyond Druzhba, Ukraine has also targeted the TurkStream gas pipeline, which supplies natural gas to Turkey and several European countries, including Hungary. Earlier this year, Ukrainian forces struck a gas metering station near Sudzha, part of the network supplying the EU before the conflict escalated.
Hungary, maintaining a neutral position in the war, has refused to provide weapons to Kiev and repeatedly urged for peace, criticizing Western sanctions on Russia as ineffective. The Kremlin has condemned Ukrainian attacks on civilian energy infrastructure, labeling them acts of terrorism.
